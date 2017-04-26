Saturday Cups: Butlin’s goal means finalists Boroughbridge are happy campers

SECOND tier status failed to stop Boroughbridge who are heading for their first County Cup final in over a decade after taking the scalp of Steeton in the semi-finals, writes LEE SOBOT.

A showdown with newly-crowned West Yorkshire League champions Carlton Athletic now awaits on Wednesday, May 10 (kick-off 7.30pm). Steeton sit fifth in the West Riding County Amateur Premier Division but were undone 1-0 by Shane Butlin’s early strike in last week’s Woodlesford semi-final.

Butlin was on target after just five minutes to score the only goal of the game and send the side managed by Daz Ekin into the final.

’Bridge sit 11th in Division One of the West Yorkshire League – 26 places below Premier Division champions Carlton.

Carlton – who are chasing a treble – beat Ryburn United in their semi final clash earlier on in April.

Athletic are also in the semi-finals of the West Yorkshire League cup, in which they will tackle Sherbun White Rose in the last four.

Horbury Town will meet Beeston St Anthony’s in the other last four clash.

Beeston are also through to the final of the Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup in which the Saints will face newly crowned Wakefield League champions Real Moor at Elland Road on Tuesday, May 23 (kick-off 7.30pm).

In the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy, Real Moor will face Shelf in the first semi-final this Wednesday evening.

Moor were crowned champions of the Wakefield League in their first season with Saturday’s 6-4 win against Eastmoor.

The second semi will be between Meltham Athletic and Field Reserves on Wednesday, May 3.

The final will be on Wednesday, May 24.