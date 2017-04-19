Saturday Cups: Browne bags second-half double as City turn tables on Saints in final

JOSH Browne bagged a second-half double as Leeds City Reserves bagged the Leeds & District FA District Cup with a 3-2 victory against Beeston St Anthony’s Reserves who had led 2-0 after the break, writes LEE SOBOT.

Both sides had decent early chances in last Wednesday’s final at Bracken Edge with Saints ’keeper Alex Hughton tested on a couple of occasions.

Ben Greenwood and Paul McMullen also had opportunities for Beeston, who drew first blood when Christy Woods volleyed home at the second attempt after Paul McMullen’s strike had hit the crossbar. The Saints took a 1-0 lead into the break and then doubled their advantage when Aaron Connor outjumped the City ’keeper to nod home into an empty net. But City roared back to score three unanswered goals to seal a gutsy victory.

Jonathan Wilson’s strike on the hour began the comeback with Browne drawing City level just five minutes later.

Browne then bagged the game’s winning goal with his second of the evening 10 minutes from time.

Beeston will hope to gain handsome compensation in the final of the flagship Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup in which the Saints will face new Wakefield League force Real Moor at Elland Road on Tuesday, May 23 (kick-off 7.30pm).

In the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup, Boroughbridge will meet Steeton in the second semi-final at Woodlesford tonight (kick-off 7.30pm).

West Yorkshire League leaders Carlton Athletic will await the winners in the final, at a date to be announced.

In the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy, Real Moor will face Shelf in the first semi-final next Wednesday, April 26. The second semi will be between Meltham Athletic and Field Reserves on Wednesday, May 3. The final will be on Wednesday, May 24.