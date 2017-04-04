Park Life: Tributes pour in following death of West Riding County FA vice-president David Camm

tributes HAVE poured in for West Riding County FA vice-president David Camm following his sad passing.

Camm joined Leeds United from junior football in his home town of Scunthorpe in August 1950 and played in the reserve team.

He did not make the first team at Elland Road and he left to join Bradford City in September 1952.

The footballer did not make any appearances for Bradford but then moved to Farsley Celtic and, as the outside-right forward, became part of the Celtic side that became successful both in the Yorkshire League and Leeds & District Senior FA Cup at the back end of the 1950s.

Once his playing days ended he became manager at Throstle Nest in the 1968/69 season and held the position until 1971, with the club once more taking the Yorkshire League title during his reign.

Camm was then coach to manager Bernard Brown as the Celtics reached the FA Cup First Round for the first time in their history, as Farsley took on Tranmere Rovers at Elland Road in front of a crowd of 12,000 in the 1974/75 season.

In later life, Camm held other roles within football such as secretary of the Leeds United ex-players’ Association, where they did a lot of charity work.

Ex-Leeds United and Sheffield United striker, Brian Deane said on Twitter: “I owe that kind man probably more than anyone else.”

Farsley Celtic chairman, John Palmer said: “David was part of some memorable and successful times here at Throstle Nest and it was evidence that he was indeed a man who loved the game and contributed so much to it and not only to our club.”

Camm was appointed director of youth football by the County FA and made a co–opted member in 2000, and a vice-president in 2014.

He served on the Youth & Representative Committee and the Disciplinary Committee.