Park Life: Leeds United legends to attend West Riding County FA’s grassroots football celebration

The West Riding County FA are to hold a celebration evening of grassroots football at the Gary Speed Suite at Elland Road on Friday, July 7.

The County FA are inviting referees, coaches, officials and anybody who is involved in West Riding local football. Guests will be treated to an evening of entertainment while comedian Bill Wooland will compère the evening and present the awards.

Leeds United legends Paul Reaney and Norman Hunter will provide an after-dinner speech. Tickets will go on sale on Friday, April 28 at a cost £30 per person and are strictly limited to 90 places in total.

n The FA has launched Safeguarding for Committee Members – a new online course created specifically for grassroots club chairpersons, club secretaries and welfare officers.

Developed by the FA education and safeguarding teams, the course is designed to provide a consistent level of safeguarding awareness across all youth clubs and to support them to embed essential safeguards.

Free to take, the course covers topics such as the role of the committee in CRCs and safer recruitment, building a safe club, recognising and reporting harm and abuse, and a reflection of effective committees.

The course has also been made a mandatory requirement of County FA affiliation, meaning that a minimum of three committee members, including the chairperson, secretary and welfare officer must complete it for clubs to affiliate in 2017-18 season. This will progress to include the club treasurer for the 2018-19 season onwards.

Other club officials may also access the course, although, for them, it is entirely optional at this stage.

n For more info about the course, or the celebratory event, visit http://www.westridingfa.com