Park Life: Four Leeds teams through to FA People’s Cup finals

FOUR five-a-side TEAMS from Leeds will look to become national champions this weekend and book a ticket to the FA Cup final at Wembley to boot.

Dewsbury-based KO5, Garforth side Leeds Titans, Leeds outfit Armley LC Female Vets and Bramley hopefuls Handsworth Boys A Under-16s are all through to this weekend’s national finals in the FA People’s Cup.

The finals take place in Birmingham, with over 6,000 five-a-side teams from across the country having competed to take the 2017 title in one of 16 categories.

KO5 are competing for the Adult Male crown with Leeds Titans looking to take the Walking Football accolade. Handsworth Boys A Under-16s are looking to scoop the Under-16s Male prize with Armley LC Female Vets eyeing gold in the Female Veterans stakes.

And all four Leeds team could then be on their way to Wembley with each category’s respective winners set to collect their trophy on the Wembley pitch before the FA Cup final on Saturday, May 27.

The FA People’s Cup is run in partnership with the BBC’s Get Inspired scheme, and each side’s journey began at the regional phase before fierce competition at the semi-final stage in order to secure their place at Finals Day.

So good luck to all four teams – who might just present Leeds’ best chance of getting to Wembley after Saturday’s gutting events at Burton Albion.

It was hoped that a busy season covering the grassroots football scene in addition to Leeds United would be crowned with a Championship play-off final at the end of May. I even booked my summer holiday around it, choosing flights in June to Tenerife as opposed to the end of May. Still, it’s not over until it’s over, and here’s hoping for both success in the FA People’s Cup and also joy at Elland Road against Norwich for Leeds. Some other results going United’s way – just for once – wouldn’t go amiss too!