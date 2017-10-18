Leeds Combination: Resurgent Kippax see off title wannabes Whitkirk

Have your say

In the Jubilee Premier, Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday missed the chance to close the gap on league leaders Hope Inn Whites, losing 4-2 to a resurgent Kippax Sundays.

Richard Jackson (Kippax Sundays) and Cathal O’Hare (Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday) both bagged braces but goals from Jonathan White and Tom Micklethwaite-Charles for Kippax Sundays proved decisive.

Kippax Sunday's Richard Jackson. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Whitkirk are now three points behind Hope Inn Whites, having played a game more than the leaders.

In the division’s only other game, JB Celtic got their first win of the season courtesy of an Aidan Phillip double and an own goal.

They jumped from eighth to sixth with their 3-1 victory over Kirkstall Crusaders, who could only respond with a singular goal from Danny Redfearn.

New Pudsey’s Dave Thornton scored a hat-trick in their 3-1 win against East Leeds Celtic in order to keep up the pace with top-of-the-table Colton in the Premier Division.

Colton, however, continued their unbeaten start to the season, replicating New Pudsey’s scoreline against Horsforth Fairweather with goals from Bill Roberts, Brad Coates and Luke Stones.

New Middleton had the chance to join New Pudsey on 12 points but were on the wrong end of a 3-2 scoreline at home to AFC Leodis.

Jordan Horse scored a brace for the visitors and Charlie Parnell added to that to ensure that Leodis took all three points.

The two teams at the foot of the table met in the division’s other match.

Swillington Welfare got their first points of the season with a comprehensive 3-1 triumph over fellow strugglers Chapel Allerton.

The only game in Division One saw Sporting Pudsey and Bramley Town share the spoils in a 2-2 draw.

Adam Shaw and Matty Durrans both found the net for Sporting Pudsey but Brian Edwards scored his second successive brace for Bramley Town.

In Division Two, West Yorkshire Falcons spurned the chance to go level on points with league leaders Moortown Albion when they lost 3-2 at home to lowly East Leeds Reserves.

Goals from Jordan Stocks, Kev Jarret and Scott Donachie were enough to cancel out efforts from Jose Flores and Simon Martin and give East Leeds Reserves the victory. Elsewhere, Beechwood Sundays jumped from tenth to sixth with a narrow 5-4 away win against Corpus Christi.

The division remains extremely tight, though, with six points separating the aforementioned league leaders and bottom-placed Western Juniors.

Old Crooked Clock got their first win of the season in Division 3A thanks to a hat-trick from Jay Hem. Marc Gunjil and Danny Adinall were also on the scoresheet for Old Crooked Clock in their 5-3 win over fellow strugglers Pudsey Athletic, who remain winless in this campaign. Goals from Nick Dent (2) and Adam Cole for Pudsey Athletic came to no avail as Old Crooked Clock left with all three points.

The division’s other game saw Churwell Blues maintain their 100 per cent league record in 2017/18 with a 3-1 win over Armley.

Both Connor Ward and Chris Blackburn bagged braces for Sporting Pudsey II as they comprehensively dispatched of Armley Reserves, 6-1, in Division 3B.

Tom Fenney and Jason Prior added to the rout to help Sporting Pudsey II leapfrog Crossgates into fourth.

Jordan Worsnop, Jonny Hall, Daz Potter and Danny Black all scored for Leeds Amateurs as they beat West Leeds Reserves, 4-3, creating a divide of four points between the top and bottom half of the table.

Yorkshire sides struggled as the Sunday Cup got underway at the weekend.

Chapeltown Fforde Grene, HT Sports and Leeds City Rovers were all subject to heavy defeats in the opening-round of fixtures.

Chapeltown’s James Rothel found the net but his effort was not enough to prevent them falling to a 3-1 loss at the hands of Oysters Martyrs.

A similar situation arose for Leeds City Rovers’ Mark Donnelly, who scored but was on the wrong end of 5-1 scoreline against Pineapple. HT Sports, meanwhile, could muster no response to six goals from Kensington Fields.

East End Park continued their run of form as three players shone in their 7-2 victory over Western Juniors in the Sunday District Cup.

Glenn Hendrix hit a hat-trick for East End Park, while Aaron Dix and Kieran Evans both bagged braces.

Dillian Jubb scored twice for Western Juniors but East End Park had already built an unassailable lead.

Halfway House Bramley cruised past Oulton Athletic with six of their players (plus an own goal) on the scoresheet in a 7-0 demolition.

Two goals from Richard Wheelhouse helped Hunslet Club on their way to a 4-2 win over Horsforth Saints. Killian Mabey and Carlton Binks also found the back of the net for the victors.

Old Hall Town replicated that scoreline against Crown & Anchor, beating them 4-2 to progress to the third round. Mickie Fletcher, Ryan Carr and Peter Gittins all scored to help Acorn beat New Armley Blues, 4-3.

Elsewhere, Moortown Albion beat Worley Knights, 3-2, thanks to a brace from Scott Stainthorpe and South Seacroft eased to a 3-0 win over Harehills.

Swaine Green were also handed a walkover against Republica Internationale.

A hat-trick from New Moorside’s Marcus Liburd was the highlight of their 11-goal thriller against Crossgates in the Sunday Jubilee Cup.

The former ran out as 9-2 victors, with Mike Symth adding a double to Liburd’s feat. New Moorside will face Old Ball, who beat Original Oak, 5-1, in the next round.

James Lewsley scored a brace as Bramley Amateurs recovered from last weekend’s defeat to Bramley Lions to beat Elford, 3-1.

Bramley Amateurs will face a tough test in the quarter-finals, though, as they welcome The Woodcock, who put 11 past Amaranth Athletic in the round of 16.

Bramley Lions, meanwhile, put four past Athletico Bramley courtesy of a Danny Robinson double and goals from Ryan Lawson and Chris Fletcher.

Bramley Lions have set up a last-eight clash with Temple, who edged past Headingley Rovers, 4-3, after Ryan McGregor scored twice.

Braces from Danny Soultan and Jacob Sidebottom helped Kirkstall Crusaders Academy to a 5-1 win over Northern Star.