Leeds Combination League: Unbeaten Hope Inn edge close encounter

Jubilee Premier League outfit Hope Inn Whites maintained their 100 per cent win ratio following a close encounter with Kippax Sundays.

Hope Inn Whites ran out 5-4 winners thanks to goals from Gallagher, Mallory, McLean and a double from Kingsley.

Whitkirk's Chris Baldwin is closed down by Rinor Ejupi and Mohammed Kaba, of Leeds City Rovers. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Main Line Social continue to be rooted to the foot of the league after a 3-1 defeat handed out by Chapeltown Fforde Grene.

Leeds City Rovers collected their first points of the season with a convincing 6-0 win against Whitkirk Wanderers Sunday, who suffered their first points dropped and remain in second place.

In the Premier Division, New Pudsey FC failed to jump into first place as they were defeated 4-1 by now third-placed New Middleton. Goals from Price, Moore, Harrison and Charlton secured victory for Middleton as they moved level on points with opponents New Pudsey FC.

In a mid-table clash between Horsforth Fairweather FC and AFC Leodis, a hat-trick from Jordan Walker helped secure the points for AFC Leodis, moving them up into fifth place, one point above opponents Horsforth Fairweather FC.

Ryan Harwood, of Whitkirk, challenges Leeds City Rover's Michael Balusa. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

In Division 1, Commercial HQ secured their second win of the season with a 4-2 victory over Harehills WMC FC.

The result pushes Commercial HQ up into seventh place having played several games more than other opposition outfits, whilst Harehills WMC FC remain in tenth.

Goals from Pearce, Shaw and Durrans secured a 3-2 victory for FC Sporting Pudsey to move them up into fifth place where defeated East Leeds FC sit in second.

Meanwhile, in Division 2, Acorn were held 4-4 by Old Hall Town meaning Acorn sit in second place and miss out on jumping into first place.

West Yorkshire Falcons FC obtained their second win of the season after inflicting a 2-0 victory over Wortley Knights FC and into sixth place.

Down in Division 3A, Bardsey delivered an 8-1 thrashing to Headingley Rovers with Jordan Deacey scoring a hat-trick in the process.

Other goals came from Joe Gumby, Matt Wells, Joel Deacey and a brace from Tom Franklin with Mark Elgar handing the reply.

With Bardsey recording the second win of the season that now moves them into seventh place, one place above opponents Headingley Rovers.

FC West Leeds were handed their first defeat of the season after being thrashed 4-1 by FC Armley. The result means FC Armley move up into fifth place while FC West Leeds sit in ninth place.

A brace from Mathew Fish and Jonathan Hart plus a goal from Callum Duncan inflicted a 5-1 defeat by Original Oak on winless Old Crooked Clock.

Original Oak jump up into fourth place and one away from the top although they’ve played two matches extra, while Old Crooked Clock sit on two points in tenth place.

Kirkstall Crusaders Academy continued with four wins from four thanks to a brace from Jacob Sidebottom. Kirkstall Crusaders ran out 4-2 winners against ten-man Amaranth Athletic FC after David Morley was sent off.

Jamie McGougan’s brace helped Sporting Pudsey II finish 5-1 winners in their encounter with city-based rivals Leeds Amateurs.

Kirkstall Crusaders FC were awarded a home win against Swillington Welfare in the Sanford Cup whilst East Leeds Celtic battled to defeat Chapel Allerton FC 3-2.

A double from Daniel Coates in the first half and an early Richardo Brown goal saw the hosts lead 3-0 within the first 16 mins but they had to hold on to a 3-2 victory after an attempted second-half come back by Chapel Allerton.

The Mawson Cup saw seven fixtures played.

AFC Travellers ran out 8-2 winners over Churwell Blues thanks to a hat-trick from Joseph Clough and a brace from Jack Hill.

Athletico Bramley defeated FC Elford 4-0 to progress to the next round with Mathew Lofthouse grabbing a hat-trick.

A pair of braces from Cole and Obank saw Pudsey Athletic FC win 5-2 against Northern Star FC whilst Temple had to settle for penalties to defeat FC West Leeds Reserves after a 1-1 draw.

A Daniel Robinson hat-trick helped guide Bramley Lions past Bramley Amateurs FC 6-2 and Republica Internationale couldnt be stopped as they completed a 4-1 win against FC Armley Reserves to progress to the next round.

New Moorside ran riot as a Andrew Thomas hat-trick resulted in a 7-1 defeat of FC Crossgates.

In the Luty Cup, East End Park WMC FC progressed to the next round with a 5-1 win over Crown & Anchor whilst Hunslet Club had to dig deep to edge past Horsforth Saints 3-2.

In the highest scoring game of the round, Halfway House Bramley FC put six goals past opponents Bramley Town FC where the game finished 6-3 to the away side.

FC Beechwood Sundays progressed against nine- man FC Western Juniors.

FC Western Juniors had to play with nine men after Kieran Emmett was dismissed in the 35th minute and, on the hour, Lee Rose was given his marching orders. The game finished 2-1 to FC Beechwood Sundays who move into the next round.

FC Corpus Christi finished 2-1 winners against Woodcock FC while South Seacroft FC were awarded a home win for their game against East Leeds Reserves FC.