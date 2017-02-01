Leeds Combination League: Seacroft storm into next round of the Cup

Seacroft WMC brought their impressive league form into cup football with a storming Sanford Cup second-round victory at home to Hunslet Parnaby.

Strikes from Jones, Quinlan, McBurney, Robinson, Hunter and Hill ensured a 7-1 win for the Jubilee Premier leaders. A Ben Milner goal for Hunslet was not enough to prevent an early exit from the competition.

Horsforth Fairweather eased past Swillington Welfare 5-1. James Thorpe scored a brace for the home side, along with strikes from Wilson, Hoyle and Litvinov. Joe Clarke bagged a hat-trick as Leeds City Rovers obliged 6-2 at home to Colton.

Main Line Social progressed to the third round, triumphing 6-1 away at Chapeltown Fforde Grene. Roy Foggerty’s strike proved a consolation for Chapeltown as Jeavons and Fowler each hit braces for Main Line Social.

The weekend’s only Premier game saw Kippax Sundays extend their lead at the top to 12 points with a 3-0 home victory over Harehills WMC. Finishes from Jackson and Gibbons plus a Mark Owen strike ensured Kippax took the points.

In Division One, fifth-place Commercial HQ edged a 3-2 victory away at seventh place Bramley Town. Goals from Micheal Hartley, Anthony Coates and Csongor Kelemen settled the tight encounter for the away side. A Paul Cuthbertson brace couldn’t prevent East Leeds going down 3-2 away at third place Chapel Allerton.

Strikes from Freeman, Jeffries and McCall were enough for Allerton to take the points. Harry Blackman’s strike for Moortown Albion proved to be in vein as they went down 5-1 away at sixth place Halton.

Pendas Arms gained a 2-1 triumph away at Hare & Hounds courtesy of strikes from Nick Holmes and Emillio Bozzo, and second place New Pudsey obliged 9-4 at home to Oulton Athletic, Ashley Forber hitting four for the home side.

In Division Two, seventh-place West Yorkshire Falcons completed a 14-2 rout away at 10th-place AFC Elford. Dan Pinnington hit six for the away side, while Johnson (2), Macaskill (2), Flores, Mann (2), Hafeez and Lewis also got on the score sheet.

Elsewhere, strikes from Gittings and Fletcher could not prevent Acorn succumbing to a 4-2 defeat away at fifth-place Halfway.

Pudsey Athletic gained their third win of the season with a 2-0 victory over Corpus Christi. South Seacroft went 10 points clear at the top with a 4-2 home triumph over FC Horsforth Saints.

And second-place West Leeds Armley gained a 14-3 home victory over FC West Leeds.

In Division 3A, AFC Travellers were defeated 7-2 at home to Republica Internationale. Alex Booth hit a consolation for Amaranth Athletic as they went down 10-1 at home to Old Hall Town. West Leeds Farnley obliged 8-1 at home to Original Oak while Wortley Knights and New Moorside drew 0-0.

In Division 3B, Bramley Town Reserves triumphed 4-2 at home to West Leeds Bramley. An Oliver Edwards strike gave Bramley Villagers a 1-0 victory at home to Temple. Josh Barker Helped FC Armley gain a point after a 1-1 draw with Black Lion.

Woodcock gained a 7-0 away at Millshaw Park Rangers, a score matched by Western Juniors at home to FC Retailers. Northern Star remain fifth after obliging 7-2 at home to Moortown Albion Reserves.