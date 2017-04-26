Leeds Combination League: Rangers hit for six by runaway champions New Pudsey

New Pudsey’s title-winning celebrations continued with an emphatic 6-2 home victory over Millshaw Park Rangers in Division One.

Scott Carter hit a brace for the visitors, which proved consolation as Ash Forber, Declan Wilkinson, Levi Forber, Brodhi Wilkinson, James Allen and Rick Simpson all found the net for the Champions. The victory means New Pudsey finish their campaign on 50 points, eight points better off the nearest rivals Chapel Allerton on 42 points. However, Chapel Allerton could sacrifice their runners-up position to Millshaw Park Rangers, should Rangers gain at least four points from their final two fixtures.

Action from Halfway House Bramley v AFC Travellers. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Elsewhere in Division One, a 4-2 away victory for Moortown Albion over Bramley Town ensured they leapfroggged Oulton Athletic into eighth place.

Scott Stainthorpe (2), Marcus Watson and Iain Macintosh all hit the target for Albion, ending their season on a high.

Defeat for Bramley means they will end their campaign in fifth place despite having one more game left to play, with Pendas Arms seven points clear in fourth. At the bottom of the table, a nail-biting finish to the season awaits East Leeds, currently bottom on 14 points, but they can finish the season as high as eighth should they win their two games in hand.

Chapeltown Fforde Grene Reserves ensured they finished their Premier campaign in sixth place with a 3-2 home victory over East Leeds Celtic.

A double from Chris Lone and a Fernando Moke strike were enough to certify Chapeltown end their season on 22 points.

Celtic replied in vain through Matthew Shore and Carlos Simoes, and the defeat means they finish in a respectable fourth position with 31 points.

That result wraps up another season of action in the Premier Division, with Kirkstall Crusaders finishing as champions on 41 points, edging runners up Kippax Sundays by just one point. Harehills WMC had a season to forget, finishing bottom of the league of 14 points. They had a return of four victories and two draws throughout the campaign.

In Division 3A, Halfway House Bramley wrapped up the league title with a 2-1 triumph at home to AFC Travellers.

Strikes for the hosts from Jordan Heyes and Joe Standing cancelled out a strike from Daniel Flesher for AFC Travellers to ensure Bramley ended their campaign in first on 39 points, five points clear of East End Park Avenue, who could lose their runners-up position to Old Hall Town should Town pick up a victory in their last fixture of the season, also against AFC Travellers.

Defeat for AFC Travellers leaves them in fifth position, but they could leapfrog Wortley Knights into fourth should they avoid defeat in their final fixture of the season.

Division 3A bottom side Original Oak had a campaign they won’t forget in a hurry for all the wrong reasons, ending their season on six points and a minus 76 goals difference.

Six sides were involved in friendly fixtures over the weekend, with FC Armley obliging 3-1 at home to FC Crossgates, Old Hall Town thrashed FC West Leeds 7-0 away from home, and strikes from Whiteley, Pennington, Blackwell and Allan ensured a 4-2 victory for FC Horsforth Saints in their match on home turf against Beechwood Sundays.