Leeds Combination League: Maw’s the merrier as Whites see off Rovers

DANIEL MAW’S four-timer saw Hope Inn Whites to a rampant 4-1 success at Leeds City Rovers to kick-off a brilliant week for the side in the Jubilee Premier play-offs.

A Jonny Bullivant strike was insufficient for Rovers in Thursday night’s clash with Whites who then recorded a 1-0 win at title rivals HT Sports three days later.

Kirkstall Crusaders' James Hochstrasser controls the ball from Swillington MW's James Donbavand. PIC: Tony Johnson

Elsewhere, Main Line Social edged a tense 1-0 win away at Horsforth Fairweather.

Chapeltown Fforde Grene Reserves moved to sixth place in the Premier after triumphing 5-4 in a close home encounter with Kippax Sundays. Tom Micklethwaite-Charles hit a hat-trick for Kippax, who also found the net through Jonathan White, but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat as Chapeltown hit five through Kieron Goodison, Chris Lone, Fernando Moke, John Ellis and Azekya Jeffers to seal the victory. The defeat meant heartbreak for Kippax, who needed a win to take the Premier title away from Kirkstall Crusaders.

Elsewhere in the Premier, Swillington Welfare ended their campaign in fifth position after a 4-2 home victory over Kirkstall Crusaders. Braces apiece for Swillington courtesy of J Witcher and J Scott secured the victory, despite replies from the visitors through Ash Hubbard and Josh Milsted. Crusaders defeat meant they still finished the season as champions after Kippax Sundays were also defeated.

In Division One, third-place Millshaw Park Rangers title hopes are still alive after obliging 5-2 away at second-bottom Moortown Albion. A Tom Carter hat-trick and a Scott Carter brace ensured the victory, despite replies from the hosts through Scott Stainthorpe and Pete Hill. The victory leaves Rangers nine points behind leaders New Pudsey, with two games in hand on the league leaders. New Pudsey face Millshaw Park Rangers in what is bound to be an exciting battle at the top on February 23.

Swillington MW's Matthew Morton turns Kirkstall Crusaders' Dan Smith. PIC: Tony Johnson

Moortown Albion did, however, pick up a home victory last week, as they saw off fifth-place Bramley Town on a Thursday evening kick off. Sean Morrell, Harry Blackburn, Ryan Huggins and an own goal ensured Moortown’s fourth victory of the season and lifted them off the bottom position. East Leeds now occupy the bottom spot on 14 points, one point behind Moortown albeit with a game in hand.

In Division 3B, Bramley Villagers finished the season in ninth place after a hard-fought 5-4 victory over third-place FC Armley. Four goals from Chris Fletcher, plus a Colin McGrotty finish, condemned FC Armley to only their fifth defeat of the campaign.

Elsewhere in Division 3B, a Kieron Dieghan strike was not enough to prevent fourth-place Northern Star succumbing to their eighth loss of the season away at fifth-place Western Juniors. The victorious hosts can finish the season as high as third should they take maximum points from their two games in hand. Woodcock have wrapped up the Division 3B title after finishing their campaign on 56 points, six clear of nearest rival Bramley Town Reserves who only have one fixture left to fulfil, away at West Leeds Bramley.

There were two friendly fixtures played last week as FC West Leeds hosted FC Crossgates played out an entertaining 3-3 draw, and Original Oak eased to a 4-0 triumph at home to FC West Leeds Reserves.