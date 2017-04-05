Leeds Combination League: HT secure place in the Sanford Cup final

HT Sports progressed to the final of the Sanford Cup, triumphing 3-2 in a tight encounter away at Horsforth Fairweather.

Barry Frankland (2) and Steve Palfrey found the net for the deserved victors, while a Dave Howarth brace for Horsforth couldn’t prevent an end to their memorable cup run.

Horsforth Fairweather's Luke Molloy clears under pressure from Barry Frankland, of HT Sports, in the Sanford Cup semi-final. PIC: James Hardisty

In the Premier, third-place Colton obliged 3-0 at home to second-place Kippax Sundays.

Strikes from Anthony Booth, Oliver Murtagh and an Oliver Mallinson penalty secured the win for the home side, who still trail their opponents by seven points despite the victory.

Elsewhere, league leaders Kirkstall Crusaders thrashed Hunslet Parnaby 10-2 at home. James Hochstrasser (4), Mark Whittam (3), Danny Redfearn, Gareth Knight and Ash Thompson were all on the scoresheet for the rampant hosts.

A Miller Davis brace proved consolation for Hunslet, who suffered their 11th defeat of the season.

HT Sports' Jason Davis is challenged by Tom Wilson of Horsforth Fairweather. PIC: James Hardisty

In Division One, leaders New Pudsey stormed to a 14-3 rout away at fourth-place Pendas Arms. Ash Forber hit five for the visitors, with Levi Forber (4), Dave Thornton (3), James Allen and Dec Wilkinson also contributing to the outlandish scoreline.

The result all but kills Pendas Arms’ hopes of a top three finish this season.

In Division Two, eighth-place Acorn registered their eighth victory of the season, obliging 2-1 at home to fifth-place Corpus Christi courtesy of efforts from Mickie Fletcher and Josh Simpson.

Elsewhere, FC Horsforth Saints comprehensively triumphed 8-1 away at second-bottom Pudsey Athletic.

Walker scored a hat-trick for Saints, with Pennington, Allen (2), Azzaro, and Whiteley also finding the net.

Luke Harrop pulled one back for Pudsey.

A Charles Connor brace helped sixth-place West Yorkshire Falcons gain a 2-1 victory over rock bottom AFC Elford. Niall Wood’s strike for the visitors was not enough to take anything from the game. The defeat for AFC Elford was their 19th of the season.

In Division 3A, league leaders East End Park WMC gained their 11th victory of the season with a 5-2 home triumph over second-bottom Amaranth Athletic.

Nathaniel Welsh hit a hat-trick for the hosts, with Matthew Simon and Paul Baker also finding the net.

Replies from D Jagger and C Wilson for Amaranth made the score line respectable.

In Division 3B, it was honours even in the 3-3 draw between hosts Moortown Albion Reserves and ninth-place Bramley Villagers.

Strikes for the home side from Harry Blackburn, Matt Harding and Pete Hill were cancelled out by Bramley goalscorers Sam Brook, Chris Fletcher and an OG to ensure the spoils were shared. The result leaves Moortown in seventh place.

A Callam Gartland strike could not prevent 10th-place Temple suffering a heavy 11-1 defeat at home to second-place Bramley Town Reserves.

And third-place FC Armley obliged 3-2 at home to fifth-place Western Juniors.

The defeat leaves Western Juniors seven points off fourth-place Northern Star albeit with three games in hand.

Elsewhere, in the Jubilee 5-8 play off, Seacroft WMC and Main Line Social played out an entertaining 3-3 draw.

And to wrap things up from the weekend, Northern Star hosted Halfway House Bramley in a friendly match.

The visitors ran out 6-1 winners thanks to fours goals from James Penman, and further solitary strikes from Halfway House Bramley’s other marksmen Brad Longhorn and Danny Priestley.