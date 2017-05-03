Leeds Combination League: Horsforth edge out Fforde in play-offs

Horsforth Fairweather were the triumphant victors in a thrilling 5-4 win away at Chapeltown Fforde Grene in the Jubilee play-offs.

Chapeltown Fforde Grene, who ended their campaign in sixth position in the Jubilee Premier, were valiant in their attempts to take something from the game through braces apiece from Daniel Sheriffe and Roy Foggerty, but Horsforth, who eneded their season in bottom spot, fought back and took the victory thanks to a brace from Dave Scott and a James Thorpe hat-trick.

Kieran Goodison heads on for Fforde Grene against Horsforth. PIC: Steve Riding

The weekend’s only Division One fixture was contested between fifth-place Bramley Town as they entertained third-place Millshaw Park Rangers. Hosts Bramley Town played their final game of the season knowing they would end their campaign in fifth whatever the outcome, however there was more at stake for opponents Rangers as they knew two victories from their final two fixtures would see them take second spot at the expense of Chapel Allerton.

Those hopes were diminished at the final whistle as Bramley stormed to a 6-2 victory to end their season on a high. A brace from Scott Carter pulled two back for Rangers but it wasn’t enough to prevent defeat confirming a third place finish for the visitors.

In Division 3A, AFC Travellers entertained Old Hall Town in what was to be an entertaining curtain closer for the season. The home side came out victorious with a 3-2 score line. Strikes from Joe Clough and Paul Barrett (2) were enough to seal the win and moved Travellers up one position into a fourth place finish. Old Hall Town responded through Talbot and Killmurray however their efforts were in vain as the visitors were condemned to their fifth loss of the season.

The defeat was a small dent on an otherwise fine season for Town as they end their Division 3A campaign in third place, just six points behind champions Halfway House Bramley.

Ed Banham, of Horsforth, wins the ball from Fforde Grene's Mikey Nelson. PIC: Steve Riding

Division 3B was wrapped up on Wednesday evening, as Western Juniors succumbed to a shock 6-1 defeat away at the hands of Moortown Albion Reserves.

A solitary Adam Dixon strike for Juniors provided little consolation for the visitors as their hosts ran riot.

The result means Western Juniors end their season in third place, 14 points off champions Woodcock, and Moortown Albion Reserves ended their campaign in a respectable sixth place on 32 points, providing lots of positives to build on.

With the majority of the 16/17 league fixtures complete, attention now turns to the ‘Super Sunday’ on May 7 consisting of the LUTY Cup final and the Sanford Cup final, both to be played at Farsley.

The LUTY Cup final will be contested between FC Horsforth Saints, who ended their league campaign third in Division Two, and Bramley Town, fifth-place finishers in Division One, kick-off 11am.

The Sanford Cup final, to be played between Leeds City Rovers – third-place finishers in the Jubilee Premier – and Jubilee Champions HT Sports will also make for an intriguing contest.

HT Sports will be hoping to add another trophy to an already impressive campaign while Rovers will be wanting to avenge missing out on the league title to their rivals by five points to take home the Cup. Kick-off is scheduled for 2.30pm.