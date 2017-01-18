Leeds Combination League: Gray treble makes the score black and white

Kippax Sundays extended their substantial lead at the top of the Premier Division after a 5-3 victory away at fifth-placed Hunslet Parnaby.

An Aaron Gray hat-trick, along with strikes from Nicky Mooring and Ash Hoddel were enough to secure the points for the away side, despite replies from Ben Milner and Kyle Swithenbank (2) For Hunslet.

Elsewhere in the Premier, Harehills WMC condemned bottom-of-the-league Garforth Sports & Social to another defeat, obliging 6-4 at home. Smith, Kerys, Jaworski, Marcinkowski (2) and Abbot were the Harehills goal scorers. Sixth-placed Swillington Welfare also took maximum points at home to FC Broadway, strikes from Dixon, Scott, Witcher and Graham were enough to secure a 4-2 win, despite replies from Temple-Baker and Wade for Broadway.

In Division One, New Pudsey closed the gap on top spot to just four points after comfortably defeating ninth-placed East Leeds 6-0 at home. Dave Thornton bagged a hat-trick for the home side, assisted by a James Allan brace and a solitary strike from Patrick Sutton to secure the win.

Elsewhere a Chris Jones hat-trick helped eighth-placed Commercial HQ to a 3-2 win at Hare & Hounds. The defeat leaves Hare & Hounds in sixth position. Halton, just behind in seventh, obliged 4-0 away at rock bottom Oulton Athletic.

In Division Two, F.C Horsforth Saints strengthened their grip on fourth spot with a comprehensive 8-0 victory away at bottom club AFC Elford. Azzaro hit four for Saints, along with a Whiteley brace and strikes each for Donkin and Pennington completing the rout.

Elsewhere, a solitary Liam Jordan strike was enough to secure a 1-0 victory for fifth placed Corpus Christi at home to Pudsey Athletic, who stay ninth.

Finally, goals from Tim Wambunya, Alex Macaskill and Daniel Pennington helped West Yorkshire Falcons claim seventh place as they saw off FC West Leeds 3-0 at home.

In Division 3A, Old Hall Town edged closer to the top with a 4-1 win at home to winless Original Oak, with Chris Sharkey, Rick Woolin, and Andy Serotsky (2) getting on the scoresheet for Town. Elsewhere a strike from Dan Adjibona proved to be in vein for New Moorside as they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat away at third-placed Republica Internationale. Strikes from Luis De La Higuera, Charles Dixon and an own goal were enough to secure the points for the home side.

In Division 3B, a brace from Chris Fletcher and a Dean Wood strike were not enough to prevent 10th placed Bramley Villagers going down 4-3 away at Millshaw Park Rangers Reserves.

The three points doesn’t prevent Rangers from remaining second bottom. Elsewhere two strikes apiece from Calahan Donahue and Eddie Griffin proved to cancel each other out as ninth placed Temple and third placed FC Armley each left with a point after a 2-2 draw. Second placed Bramley Town Reserves edged a 3-2 victory away at eighth-placed Black Lion, and there were goals aplenty in the match between top of the table Woodcock and rock bottom FC Retailers. The comfortable 10-2 win for Woodcock ensuring their lead at the top remains at four points, albeit having played a game more than their nearest opponents, Bramley Town Reserves.