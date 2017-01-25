Leeds Combination League: Fforde fail to hit first gear as HT rack up six

HT Sports maintained their lead at the top of the Jubilee Premier after a 6-0 home victory against Chapeltown Fforde Grene.

A Steve Palfrey brace, along with strikes from Danby, Sides, Bradd and Gorton secured the win for the hosts. Chapeltown remain in fifth position after the loss.

Elsewhere, Leeds City Rovers kept up the pressure on the top with a home victory, with Horsforth Fairweather on the wrong end of a 5-1 score line. Rovers scorers Clarke (2), Holliday, Donnelly and Crane ensured a victory to keep them two points off the top spot. Tom Wilson scored the goal for relegation-threatened Fairweather.

Elsewhere, fourth-placed JB Celtic left with the points away at Seacroft WMC after a 4-2 win. A Keithley brace could not prevent Seacroft succumbing to defeat, with two goals each from Malinson and Banks giving Celtic the victory.

In the Premier, in was top against bottom as Garforth Sports and Social entertained high flying Kippax Sundays. Goals from Jackson (2) Morley and an own goal gave Kippax a 4-1 victory.

Third-placed Colton hosted eighth-placed Harehills WMC and Colton edged the tight encounter 3-2, thanks to a Bell double and a strike from O’Brien. Goals from Kerys and Smith for Harehills proved to be in vein.

The weekend’s other games in the Premier included Kirkstall Crusaders obliging 5-2 away at East Leeds Celtic, FC Broadway gained their fourth win of the season, overcoming Chapeltown Fforde Grene Reserves 3-0 at home and Witcher bagged four as Swillington Welfare saw off West Leeds Wortley 5-1 at home, Morton scored the other for Welfare.

In Division One, third-placed Chapel Allerton gained a 3-1 triumph at home to Bramley Town, Freeman, Martyn and Watt got on the scoresheet for Allerton.

Elsewhere, braces apiece for Hartley, Jones and White helped Commercial HQ gain a 6-0 success at home to Moortown Albion. East Leeds obliged 3-0 at home to Oulton Athletic. A Mikey Walpole strike was not enough to prevent Millshaw Park Rangers going down 5-1 at home to New Pudsey, with McCarthy (2), Thornton, Forber and Stewart scoring for the away side. And a 4-4 draw between Hare & Hounds and Halton saw the sides share the points.

In Division Two, a Peter Gittings brace helped Acorn oblige 5-3 at home to Pudsey Athletic. FC Horsforth Saints edged a 4-3 victory at home to West Leeds Armley, with Pennington bagging a hat-trick for the hosts.

Corpus Christi saw off FC West Leeds 5-1 away, and Halfway produced a 2-0 victory away at Sporting Pudsey.

South Seacroft, meanwhile, obliged 5-1 away at West Yorkshire Falcons.

In Division 3A, Amaranth Athletic yielded to a 5-1 defeat at home to New Moorside, Halsall scoring all five.

Old Hall Town edged a 1-0 victory at Republica Internationale. East End Park WMC won 4-0 at West Leeds Farnley, and AFC Travellers edged a 1-0 triumph at Wortley Knights.

In Division 3B, Black Lion overcame Bramley Villagers 4-2 at home. FC Armley thrashed visitors Millshaw Park Rangers Reserves 8-0.

FC Retailers went down 2-1 at home to West Leeds Bramley. Moortown Albion Reserves were on the wrong end of a 4-0 score line at home to Bramley Town Reserves.

Northern Star obliged 3-1 at home to Temple, and four goals for Kyle Walker helped Woodcock triumph 8-2 away at Western Juniors.