Leeds Combination League: Clarke on song for Leeds City Rovers with five-timer against Chapeltown Fforde Grene

Leeds City Rovers moved within two points of the top of the Jubilee Premier after a comprehensive 9-2 victory at home to fifth-placed Chapeltown Fforde Grene.

Joe Clarke was on fire for the hosts, finding the net five times, whilst Chris Clarke helped himself to a hat-trick. Mark Donnelly completed the rout for Rovers. A Dom Blair brace provided mere consolation for Chapeltown, who remain mid-table.

The only other Jubilee Premier game of the weekend was another high scorer, with sixth-placed Seacroft WMC comfortably seeing off bottom club Horsforth Fairweather 7-3 at home.

Goals from Keighley, Jones, Hill, McBurney and a Ryan Robinson hat-trick provided Seacroft with the victory, despite strikes from Thorpe, Rob Wilson and Tom Wilson for the away side.

In the Premier, it was honours even in the match between sixth-placed Chapeltown Fforde Grene Reserves and seventh-placed Swillington Welfare.

Chapeltown scorers Hiamey and Mbona cancelled out strikes from Witcher and Scott for Welfare to ensure a 2-2 draw as both teams were forced to settle for a point.

Elsewhere, Garforth Sports & Social remain rooted at the foot of the table after succumbing to a 4-1 defeat away at ninth-placed West Leeds Wortley. A Jordan Webb double, along with strikes from Summers and Wilson ensured Wortley took the points.

In Division One, Scott Carter bagged three for second-placed Millshaw Park Rangers, helping them on their way to a 4-0 win at home to eighth-placed East Leeds, Adam Jarrett with the fourth strike for Rangers.

Elsewhere it was fourth against third as New Pudsey entertained Chapel Allerton, a 2-2 draw ensured the points were shared as strikes for the hosts from Forber and Thornton were cancelled out by Freeman and Curran for Chapel Allerton.

In Division Two, goals from Liam Atwood (2) and Phil Jarvis were not enough to prevent sixth-placed Corpus Christi suffering a 6-3 home defeat at the hands of third-placed Sporting Pudsey. League leaders South Seacroft cruised to a 7-0 victory at home to ninth-placed Pudsey Athletic. Strikes from Johnson, Green (2), Sandford and a Danny Thorpe hat-trick ensured the win.

Elsewhere, goals from Prince, Goodall and Sheldon were in vain as Halfway were defeated 4-3 at home to second-placed West Leeds Armley.

Points were shared in the 3-3 draw between Acorn and West Yorkshire Falcons. Acorn goals by Simpson, Gittings and Major were cancelled out by strikes from Connor, Atanasov, and Pinnington for the away side.

In Division 3A, AFC Travellers recorded a 6-4 win away at Amaranth Athletic, thanks to braces from Barrett and Higson, along with strikes from Flesher and Hill.

A Shane Fielding brace couldn’t stop New Moorside suffering a 5-2 home defeat to Old Hall Town.

Elsewhere, Halfway House Bramley edged a 4-3 victory at home to Republica Internationale, and Cowlam, Simon, Evans and Shaw all hit braces for East End Park WMC in a rampant 8-1 thrashing at Original Oak.

In Division 3B, FC Armley obliged 7-2 away at Millshaw Park Rangers Reserves.

And goals from Fish and Morell sealed a 2-1 win for Moortown Albion Reserves at home to Northern Star.

Josh Charlesworth scored the goal for the away side.

FC Broadway progressed to the third round of the Sandford Cup.

They overcame Harehills WMC at home, with strikes from Temple-Baker, Walker, Mabey and an own goal settling the matchday cup-chasing proceedings.