Leeds Combination League: City break clubmen’s hearts in semi-final

Leeds City Rovers cruised to the final of the Sanford Cup after triumphing 6-1 away at Seacroft WMC.

Nick Clarke bagged a hat-trick for the victors, who also found the net through Joe Clarke, Alhassane Keita and Jonathan Wilson to book their place in the final.

Alhassane Keita scores for Leeds City Roves past Seacroft WMC goalkeeper Ben Hunter in the Sanford Cup semi-final. PIC: Steve Riding

Nathan Keithley scored the only reply from Seacroft.

City will face HT Sports in the final after HT recorded a 3-2 victory against Horsforth Fairweather last week.

HT Sports were in action in the Jubilee play-offs on Sunday as a Steve Palfrey brace and a Jason Davis strike ensured a 3-1 away victory over Hope Inn Whites.

Whites are counting down the days to their West Riding FA County Sunday Cup semi-final against West Bowling on Friday, April 28.

Nick Clarke scores for Leeds City Roves past Seacroft WMC goalkeeper Ben Hunter on the way to a hat-trick in the Sanford Cup semi-final. PIC: Steve Riding

Elsewhere in the Jubilee play-offs, Main Line Social were on the receiving end of a 5-1 drubbing away at Chapeltown Fforde Grene. Fernando Moke (2), Daniel Sherrife (2) and Kieron Goodison were all on target for the hosts who face Colton next Tuesday in the final of the Leeds & District FA Sunday Senior Cup (7.30pm kick-off at Throstle Nest).

In the Premier, third-placed Colton overcame a tough East Leeds Celtic side 4-3 away from home.

A Ben Clark brace, alongside strikes from Michael O’Brien and Jordan Booth were enough for Colton to secure the win, despite replies Ricardo Brown and Daniel Coates for Celtic, who remain fourth.

In Division 3A, sixth-place AFC Travellers obliged 6-3 at home to seventh-placed New Moorside.

Dan Adjibona and Matt Stanley (2) struck for New Moorside, but their efforts were outdone by Travellers scorers Paul Barrett (3), Danny Hurley (2) and Liam Alderson.

Old Hall Town’s title hopes were dashed after a heavy 5-1 defeat at home to leaders Halfway House Bramley.

The visitors cruised to their 11th win of the season through Joe Standing (2), James Penman, Danny Priestley and an own goal.

In Division 3B, sixth-place Moortown Albion Reserves secured their 10th victory of the season after obliging 3-1 at home to eighth-placed Black Lion.

Iain Macintosh, Harry Blackburn and Josh McMahon provided the strikes to secure the points.

Elsewhere, league leaders Woodcock secured another home victory with a 2-1 triumph over ninth-placed Bramley Villagers.

Kyle Walker and Matthew Jackson found the net for Woodcock, with Michael Hunter’s reply not enough for Halfway House Bramley.

Other Division 3B results included a comprehensive away victory for fifth-place Western Juniors, who secured their 11th victory of the season with a shock 10-0 thrashing over second-placed Bramley Town Reserves.

Seventh-placed West Leeds Bramley succumbed to a 5-2 defeat at home to rock-bottom FC Retailers, in what was just their second victory of the season.

Two friendly fixtures were also played over the weekend. Chris Henderson and Chris Ball ensured a 2-2 home draw for Harehills WMC over Black Lions Reserves.

And FC Horsforth Saints obliged 4-1 away at Northern Star, despite gifting their hosts an own goal as consolation.