League and Cup round-ups: Seventh heaven for City as they lift Sanford Cup

Leeds City Rovers were crowned winners of the Leeds Combination League Sanford Cup after an emphatic 7-0 victory over HT Sports on Sunday.

Nick Clarke and Ferdinand Annor both bagged braces for Rovers and the other goals were scored by Joe Clarke, Mark Donnelly and Jonathan Bullivant.

Luty Cup winners, Horsforth Saints.

Two goals from Jack Pennington helped FC Horsforth Saints to a 5-2 victory over Bramley Town in the Luty Cup final.

Danny Azzaro and Josh Walker also found the net and Bramley scored an own goal.

Meanwhile, in the West Riding County FA Sunday Cup final on Friday, Sandy Lane Sunday defeated Hope Inn Whites 5-4 on penalties after the match had finished 1-1 after extra-time.

Wakefield and District Sunday League Premiership One outfit Shepherds Arms will take on Linthwaite FC in the final of the West Riding County FA Sunday Trophy on Friday at Fleet Lane, Woodlesford, kick-off 7.30pm.

Wheatley Cup winners, Drighlington FC.

Premiership One leaders Shepherds Arms eased to a 5-3 victory at Stanley United on Sunday meaning they can secure the league title for the first time in their history should they win their final league game away to Hemsworth MW on Sunday.

Nearest challengers King George suffered a 4-2 defeat at New Sharlston Welfare meaning they are two points behind Shepherds Arms going into the final weekend of matches. Elsewhere, second-bottom Hemsworth MW defeated fifth-placed Woodman Sports Club 2-1.

In Premiership Two, champions Peacock cruised to a 10-0 victory over Boons, while second-placed Hemsworth Miners Welfare Reserves edged to a high-scoring 6-5 victory at Wakefield Football Centre.

In Championship One, Colton Crofts claimed the league title with a 4-1 victory at Crown Scissett.

Yorkshire Amateur League side Drighlington claimed more silverware when they defeated Littletown 4-1 in the final of the Wheatley Cup.

Having already been crowned winners of the Championship in their first season in the second tier, Bob Greenwood’s men made the perfect start to the game when Shane Sowden found the net from the edge of the area on five minutes.

Sowden doubled the lead with a sublime turn and shot from the edge of the penalty area which gave the goalkeeper no chance.

And that man Sowden was at it again after the break converting an inswinging corner from the left. Joe Jagger did grab a goal back for Littletown before Josh Frankland hit a stinging volley into the back of the net from the edge of the six-yard box to clinch the victory for Drighlington.

****

CARLTOn ATHLETIC completed the league and cup double following their victory in the West Yorkshire League Cup final.

Premier Division champions Carlton defeated Beeston St Anthony’s 4-2 in the final at Garforth Town last Wednesday and then beat Ilkley Town 4-0 in the Premier Division on Saturday to round off a week to remember.

Third and fourth-placed sides Field and Beeston St Anthony’s closed in on second-placed Leeds City following respective 3-0 and 2-1 victories over Sherburn White Rose and Pool.

In Division One, champions Hall Green United completed their season with a 3-1 victory at Whitkirk Wanderers. Hartshead secured second place in the table following their 2-2 home draw with Featherstone Colliery, while third-placed Huddersfield Amateur drew 2-2 at Kippax.

In the Yorkshire Amateur League, Premier Division champions Farsley Celtic Juniors finished their season off with a 1-0 victory over St Nicholas, while Alwoodley defeated Leeds Medics and Dentists 2-1 and Grangefield OB saw of Ealandians 5-2.

Drighlington completed their league season with a 2-0 victory over Morley Town in the Championship while Mount St Marys crushed Thornesians 10-0.

In the Terry Marflitt Trophy final, Farnley Sports defeated Farsley Celtic Juniors 2-1, while Collegians defeated Old Earth 4-1 in the final of the Supplementary Cup.

****

It was a tense final day of the season in the West Riding County Amateur League for the Premier Division’s top two sides, as Lower Hopton came head to head with Newsome FC separated by just one point, writes JACK GOODMAN.

Steven Marshall’s goal had given Newsome a 1-0 lead at half-time, a scoreline that would have secured the title – but Anthony Brown grabbed Hopton’s equaliser in the second half to earn the point they needed to become champions.

Hopton had been on an incredible run of 16 straight league wins, and although Newsome put a halt to that, they were unable to claim the win they needed to stop their opponents and claim the title.

The top two finish the season well clear of the chasing pack, with Hopton on 51 points and Newsome on 50, 10 points clear of Steeton, who finish in third following their 2-2 draw with Campion.

Goals from Joshua Finan and Christopher Hellewell had Campion ahead at half-time, but strikes from Andrew Briggs and Ben Clarkson ensured Steeton secured a draw to finish the weekend a point ahead of Littletown in fourth – who still have their final game of the season against Lepton Highlanders left to play.

Highlanders will go into that game with confidence, following their 5-0 thumping of second-bottom DRAM Community.

A brace from Jonny Bullivant and strikes from James Keenan, Gary Bradley and substitute Gregory Mitchell secured Lepton a top-half finish, while condemning DRAM to their 19th league defeat.

In Division One, Thornton United continued to strengthen their grip on the top spot with an impressive 5-1 away win at Golcar United Reserves.

The victory takes Thornton’s goal difference to a massive plus 70 – a factor that could prove crucial in the battle at the top.

Route One Rovers were unable to close the gap on Thornton, slipping to a 2-2 draw away at Holmfirth Town. That result allowed Wakefield City to leapfrog Rovers into second, with a commanding 4-0 home win over Steeton Reserves.

This weekend’s results mean only three points separate the top three sides. Thornton sit top with 59 points, with Wakefield two behind on 57, and Rovers a further point behind in third place.