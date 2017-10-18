Heavy Woollen: Mount make most of rivals’ cup commitments

With the majority of teams on District Cup duty, only five games took place in the Heavy Woollen Sunday League last weekend, writes ANDY WILSON.

Mount Pleasant increased their lead at the top of the Championship to two points with a hard fought 3-2 win over fifth-placed Old Bank WMC. Goals from Abdullah Aswat, ML Vania and Adam Rawat earned Mount the three points with Old Bank replying through a Tim Bruce double.

Deighton WMC remain in second place after they drew 3-3 at Wellington Westgate.

Ben Smith hit a brace as Ravenswharfe won 5-3 at Wire Works to climb to sixth spot.

Ryan Smith, Jake Kilburn and Corey Joshua bagged the others with Nolan St Hilaire, Michael Pell and Daniel Auckland replying for Wire Works.

In Division One, Battyeford climbed to third place after winning 4-0 at Clifton Rangers Athletic, whilst in the only other game played St Ignatius moved up to fourth place after Ashley Williams (brace), Tim Blackburn and Tim Crabb saw them win 4-2 at home to Linthwaite Reserves, who replied through Ben Bolton and Clayton Phillips.

In the Premier Division on Sunday, Navigation Open Age entertain Saville Arms, while in the Heavy Woollen Cup, Chickenley take on Mirfield Town and Roberttown Rovers entertain Birstall CC with St John Fisher OB at home to Linthwaite. Kick-offs are scheduled for 10.30am.