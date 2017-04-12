Heavy Woollen League: Runaway leaders Fisher mount final push for title

St John Fisher maintained their seven-point gap at the top of the Heavy Woollen Sunday League Premier Division after both Rob Bordman and Matthew Bugg hit doubles in a 5-1 win over Mount Pleasant.

Dominic Riordan hit the other goal for Fisher, who have three games still remaining. Abdullah Mayet netted for Mount, who stay second-bottom.

Woodkirk Valley look set to finish second after they won 5-1 at Mirfield Town, who had Gibril Bojang on target.

Bottom side Heckmondwike Sports Club enjoyed only their second league win of the season, thrashing AFC Chickenley 7-2. Kieran Senior led the way with a hat-trick, Craig Bentley bagged a brace with Jack Hinchliffe and James Yazarlou completing the tally.

In Division One, Saville Arms clinched second place behind winners Roberttown Rovers after winning 5-0 at bottom side St Ignatius. Saul Lee hit a brace for Saville, who also had Danny Damen, Adam Nicholls and James Damen on target.

Scholes Athletic finish third after they could only draw 3-3 at Clifton Rangers Reserves.

In Division Two, Wire Works cemented their third place with a 4-1 win at Clifton Rangers A. Liam McManus hit a brace, with Nolan St Hillaire and Dan Waddington completing the scoring.

Roberttown Rovers meet Scholes Athletic in the Heavy Woollen Challenge Trophy final on April 19. The game takes place at Ossett Albion and kicks off at 7.30pm.