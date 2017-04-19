Harrogate League: Pannal pushed closer to second tier after losing bottom-two battle

Kirkby Malzeard won the battle of the Harrogate & District League Premier Division’s bottom two on Saturday when they overcame visiting Pannal Sports by a 3-0 scoreline.

Victory for the villagers sees them finish 2016/17 in eighth position in the league standings, condemning Sports to last place and most-likely relegation to the second tier.

In-form Reece Windle netted for a third successive game, while Duncan Terry and Glenn Lyons also struck for Kirkby.

In Division One, Pateley Bridge sealed the runners-up spot and promotion to the top flight with a 5-0 success at Hampsthwaite FC.

In what was their final league game of the campaign, Liam Gaffney set the Badgers on their way after 17 minutes and Dan Brown doubled the lead 10 minutes before the interval.

A second-half double from Lee Tattersall took the scoreline to 4-0 before Gaffney rounded things off with his second goal of the game in the 77th minute.

Elsewhere, in the Supplementary Cup, Division Two outfit Ripon City Reserves beat first division Addingham 3-1 in their quarter-final meeting.

Adam Haswell came off the substitutes’ bench and bagged a brace for City and Kyle Fox also got his name on the score-sheet.

Richard Holmes hit Addingham’s consolation in the 65th-minute.

Bardsey and Beckwithshaw Saints Reserves could not be separated in their second-round, first-leg clash.

Ben Atkinson’s 27th-minute effort gave the Saints a first-half lead and this was added to when Dave Chalmers fired in five minutes after the resumption. The hosts did not give up, however, and a Chris Parkin strike and an own goal got them back on level terms at 2-2. Tom Franklin was named as Bardsey’s man of the match.