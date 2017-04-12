County/District Cups: Treble still on for Carlton as Moor get ready for Elland Road final

CARLTON ATHLETIC kept themselves on course for a brilliant treble with a 2-0 success against Ryburn United in the semi-finals of the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup semi-finals, writes LEE SOBOT.

Scott Hargreaves bagged both goals for Carlton who finished second in the West Yorkshire League Premier Division last year but lead the way by six points and with a stack of games in hand.

Carlton also booked their place in the West Yorkshire League Cup semi-finals on Sunday with victory at Aberford Albion.

Athletic’s opponents in the final of the West Riding County FA Challenge Cup will be either West Yorkshire League side Boroughbridge or West Riding County Amateur League outfit Steeton who will lock horns in the second semi final at Woodlesford on Wednesday, April 19. Steeton are fifth in the County Amateur Premier while ’Bridge are 11th in Division One of the West Yorkshire.

As far as the West Riding County FA Challenge Trophy is concerned, new Wakefield League force Real Moor will face Shelf in the first semi-final on Wednesday, April 26.

The second semi will be between Meltham Athletic and Field Reserves and played on Wednesday, May 3.

The final will be on Wednesday, May 24.

Real Moor are also through to the final of the Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup, in which they will meet Beeston St Anthony’s at Leeds United’s Elland Road home at a date to be confirmed.

Real Moor have also won every game they have played – ten out of ten – in the Wakefield League Premier Division in which they sit third with games in hand.

Tonight sees Beeston’s Reserves take on Leeds City Reserves in the final of the Leeds & District FA District Cup at Bracken Edge (7.30pm).