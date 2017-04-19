County Amateur: Littletown keep title push alive

The Easter weekend provided further joy for Littletown as they continued their challenge at the top of the Premier Division with a 3-0 victory away at Campion, writes JACK GOODMAN.

A brace from George Porter and league-top-scorer Joe Jagger’s 44th strike of the campaign ensured Littletown continued to keep their title push alive.

The result sees the visitors sitting in third, just two points off Lower Hopton at the top of the table, who romped to a 13th successive league win, beating Lepton Highlanders 4-0.

Goals from Anthony Brown and Nathan James, as well as strikes from substitutes Nathan Alexander and Daniel Steele, secured the three points to keep Hopton in the top spot.

Newsome FC ensured they remained within a point of the leaders with a thumping 6-0 victory at lowly DRAM Community FC. Goals from Adam Hill, Nico McMahon and Steven Marshall had the visitors 3-0 up by half-time, and further strikes from Paul Pyke, Kitson Gayle and Joel Bryce in the second half completed the rout.

The victory sees Newsome secure their seventh successive league win – enough to see them finish the weekend in second. The top three are now separated by just two points, with four games left to play for each.

DRAM remain level with bottom-of-the-table Overthorpe Sports Club on nine points, 12 behind 10th-placed Honley FC with one remaining fixture.

Honley were unable to extend the gap further, going down 4-3 at home to Steeton.

The result keeps Steeton’s slim title hopes alive, as they finish the weekend sitting in fifth, five points behind the leaders with three games left to play. Elsewhere at the top, Golcar United secured an impressive 7-1 victory over mid-table Salts. The result keeps Golcar in fourth, four points off the top – but with just one game left to play, their title challenge is over.

In Division One, Wakefield City climbed to third following a 4-2 victory against second-placed Holmfirth Town.

The result means Holmfirth miss the opportunity to close the gap at the top to a single point, as the clash between leaders Route One Rovers and fourth-placed Thornton United was abandoned.

Elsewhere, Steeton Reserves held Golcar United Reserves to a 1-1 draw, whilst West Horton saw off Britannia Sports FC 4-2.

In Division Two, Bradford FC secured a 5-0 victory away at Salts Reserves.