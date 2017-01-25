County Amateur League: Terry’s treble leaves Tyersal deflated after exit from cup

The magic of the cup was certainly alive for Terry Hargreaves as his hat-trick helped Ventus Yeadon Celtic to a 5-1 victory away at Tyersal in the first round of the Division One Cup, writes JACK GOODMAN.

The away side had taken a commanding 3-0 lead by half-time, and despite Tyersal pulling a goal back through Danny Manley, strikes from Nathaniel Dacres and Mathew Holmes, added to Hargreaves’ hat-trick, were enough to ensure the Leeds-based side progressed comfortably.

Elsewhere, Steeton breezed past Honley FC in the quarter-finals of the Premier Division Cup with an emphatic 7-0 win.

A brace apiece from Lee Reilly and Oliver Hunter and goals from Stephen Pearson and Alex Yates, along with an own goal from Honley’s Alex Briggs, proved more than enough to see the away side cruise into the semi-final.

In the Premier Division, Overthorpe Sports Club’s dismal start to 2017 continued with a 5-0 defeat away to Salts.

The result condemned Overthorpe to their second defeat in as many matches since the turn of the year, following their postponement away to Steeton last week – conceding 10 goals over the 180 minutes in the process.

Despite their recent successes in the County FA Challenge Cup, Salts were without a league win since the beginning of October.

That was a 9-2 victory over Honley FC, but their success this weekend will come as welcome relief following four straight league defeats.

Victory was enough to see them leapfrog Lepton Highlanders and move up into sixth, one point ahead of Lepton.

In a weekend dominated by cup fixtures, only one other Premier Division fixture took place, but there was drama aplenty as lowly Campion dealt Huddersfield YMCA’s hopes of challenging the top spot another blow with a 3-2 victory.

Huddersfield started the day two points behind top-of-the-table Golcar, knowing that a win would move them to the summit, despite having played three more fixtures than Golcar and second-placed Newsome FC.

But Huddersfield slipped to their third league defeat in a row – a run of form that leaves them without a league win since the end of November.

The victory saw Campion record back-to-back league wins after a 3-1 success over Honley FC in December.

This turn in form has been enough to lift the home side to ninth, four points clear of 10th-placed Honley and a significant nine points ahead of DRAM Community FC in 11th.

In Division One, league leaders Britannia Sports maintained their position at the summit with a thumping 7-0 victory away at bottom-of-the-table Hunsworth.

There were also wins for high-flying Route One Rovers and Golcar United Reserves, whilst Thornton United dispatched struggling Westbrook YMCA 3-1. Elsewhere, Steeton Reserves and West Horton shared the spoils in a 3-3 draw.

In the only game in Division Two, a hat-trick apiece from Elliott Holmes and Brendan Folan helped Thornton United Reserves to a 9-3 victory over Littletown Reserves.