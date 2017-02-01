County Amateur League: On-song Jagger nets double hat-trick as Littletown go seven up

Local derbies are never easy in football – unless you’re Littletown captain Joe Jagger.

The striker’s double hat-trick helped his side to a thumping 7-0 victory away at bottom-of-the-table Overthorpe Sports Club – and saw them finish the day just four points off the top of the table.

The visitors had as good as secured the points at half-time, having raced into a 3-0 lead, and a goal from George Porter combined with Jagger’s efforts condemned the league’s bottom side to their third league defeat in as many matches.

The Littletown skipper’s impressive afternoon saw his goal tally rise to 32 for the season, and move his side to just four points behind top-of-the-table Golcar United, with three games in hand over the league leaders. Bottom-of-the-table Overthorpe remain with only one win all season, way back in August. The result was the third time the home side have conceded seven goals in a league match this season – a record that leaves them rooted to the foot of the table with a minus 49 goal difference.

Elsewhere, Huddersfield YMCA ended a run of three straight league defeats with a 2-2 draw away at struggling Honley FC. The result was enough to keep Huddersfield’s fading title hopes alive, as a point lifted them to second – albeit with the help of postponements to Golcar’s home match against Salts, and Newsome FC’s visit to Steeton.

Huddersfield finished the day a point ahead of third-placed Newsome, and a point behind Golcar at the table’s summit, with 29 points from 18 matches. Both Golcar and Newsome, however, have played four matches fewer than YMCA, with 14 games each.

Fourth-placed Littletown will also fancy their chances of challenging for the league title following their 7-0 victory – they sit four points off the top, with 26 points from just 11 matches.

Lower Hopton made it six league wins in a row with a 4-0 home victory over DRAM Community FC, leaving the visitors just one point off the bottom of the table.

The result sees Lower Hopton secure the league double over this weekend’s opponents, following a 4-2 victory at the DRAM Sports and Community Centre in December.

Along with Golcar’s home fixture against Salts and Newsome’s visit to Steeton, the clash between mid-table Lepton Highlanders and struggling Campion was also postponed.

In Division One, league leaders Britannia Sports FC’s fixture against Wibsey was postponed, allowing Route One Rovers to move two points off the top with a 7-3 victory against struggling Tyersal.

There were also wins for Ventus/Yeadon Celtic, Thornton United and Steeton Reserves.

Wakefield City’s home tie against Golcar United Reserves and Holmfirth Town’s visit to West Horton were also postponed.

There was a lack of action in the Division Two Cup, as Salts Reserves’ home tie against Littletown Reserves was postponed, whilst TVR United’s visit to Tingley Athletic was also unable to take place.

Third-placed Thornton United Reserves saw off fourth-placed Bradford FC 5-2 in the only league fixture of the day.