Carlton Athletic seal treble with Challenge Cup triumph over Boroughbridge

CARLTON Athletic wrapped up a superb treble with a 6-0 hammering of Boroughbridge in the final of the West Riding FA County Challenge Cup, writes LEE SOBOT.

Scott Burns and Anees Younis both hit doubles for Carlton, with strikes from Reece Fennell and Nathan Kemp completing the scoring.

Having already been crowned champions of both the West Yorkshire League Premier Division and the West Yorkshire League Cup, Athletic then recorded their 26th league win from 28 league games with Saturday’s 8-1 blitz of visiting Pool.

Carlton are now 20 points clear at the top of the division and have two games left - with tonight’s hosting of Beeston St Anthony’s followed by next Saturday’s trip to third-placed Field.

Field will overtake second-placed Leeds City for the runners-up spot if taking three points from either the Carlton clash or tonight’s hosting of tenth-placed Hunslet Club.

Field shared a goalless draw with Beeston on Friday night, on the same evening that seventh-placed Pool drew 2-2 with 11th-placed visitors Knaresborough Town. Scott Firth and Thomas Fleming netted for Pool but strikes from Brad Walker and Christopher Newby gained Knaresborough a point.

In Saturday’s only other top-flight West Yorkshire League game staged, fourth-bottom Robin Hood Athletic took a goalless draw from their clash at 12th-placed Ilkley Town.

Beeston - who were beaten in the League Cup final by Carlton - will look to net a prestigious piece of silverware next Tuesday evening when they take on newly-crowned Wakefield League champions Real Moor in the Leeds & District FA Senior Challenge Cup final at Elland Road. Moor won their penultimate game of the season 15-1 on Saturday as visiting Fieldhead Hospital were blitzed.

Moor are also through to the final of the West Riding FA County Challenge Trophy, with Meltham Athletic on May 31.

In Division One of the West Yorkshire, Huddersfield Amateur sealed a third-placed finish with Saturday’s 5-0 defeat of fourth-placed visitors Aberford Albion.

In the Yorkshire Old Boys’ Shield Final, Farnley Sports were beaten 2-1 by St Mary’s Yarm. But Ealandians Reserves won the Hancock Cup with a 4-1 victory on penalties against Sandal Wanderers.

In the West Riding County Amateur League, Littletown lifted the Premier Division Cup with Saturday’s 4-1 beating of Golcar United in the final at Brighouse Town. fa

Joe Jagger’s hat-trick was supported by a strike from George Porter.

Wakefield City moved top of Division One of the County Amateur with Saturday’s 3-2 defeat of second-placed visitors Thornton United.

In the Harrogate League, Kirk Deighton Rangers bagged the Supplementary Cup by beating Thirsk Falcons in Saturday’s final at Ripon City.