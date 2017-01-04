Your Leeds United views: Whites are well and truly on the march under Monk

Garry Monk, Charlie Taylor and Gaetano Berardi are all dominating debate among the Elland Road faithful.

Leeds 1962, via website

IT was a very forgetful first half against Rotherham United. We didn’t seem to have the pace of the pitch and Rotherham, in all fairness, played the ball really well but our passing was sloppy.

Bringing on Ronaldo Vieira, who is an absolute gem at 18 years of age, made such a difference.

The delivery for the Kyle Bartley goal was excellent and Kyle met it beautifully – earlier in the season and in previous seasons we haven’t converted corners or set pieces. What a difference now!

Chris Wood’s first goal was exquisite. His control and strike was unbelievable. Well done Chris.

The second goal for Wood was well executed. Great movement by Pablo Hernandez saw Kemar Roofe driving into the box and his fantastic ball across for Wood was tapped home.

We are truly a very good side with a great English manager who gets the best from his players.

We need to retain our great defensive partnership, we need to keep Hernandez and we will certainly be there or thereabouts for automatic promotion as Newcastle are showing signs of weakness.

There was a great crowd on Monday, a great second half performance and a great result. Come on you Whites – seven points from nine over the Christmas period is exceptional.

Will Taylor stay on or go?

wetherby white, via website

IT’s good to see Charlie Taylor posed to return, if not a bit harsh on excellent Gaetano Berardi.

I’d love to know his mindset now. For years, grasping agents have been able to lure away our best talent by telling them the team had no future, something its been hard to argue with.

Now we’re firing on all six and a return to the Premier League finally a real possibity, does Charlie ignore his agent and stick with a massive club heading for the top flight..or just go for a payday and settle for the odd game with a mid table Premier side?

Charlie would be mad to leave

HG Leeds Fan, via website

Charlie Taylor would be mad to leave now.

He must see what has happened to Sam Byram and Lewis Cook. Both thought they had moved to play in the Premiership but neither are able to get on to the pitch. Taylor’s best bet of playing in the top flight is to see out his contract until the summer and then decide what he wants to do. Hopefully he’ll be starting every week in the Premiership as a Leeds player.

Berardi’s improving but must watch his temper

bigears40, via website

GAETANO Berardi is a consistent player and his understanding of the British game is getting better due to the coaching of Garry Monk and Pep Clotet.

He’s now more of a wing-back than when he arrived at the club and he will draw more confidence on his ability to get up and down the full length of the pitch after being so close to scoring against Rotherham.

It’s a shame he’s not a natural left footer as he could be an instant replacement for Charlie Taylor should he leave but alas from watching him he’s a lot weaker at getting the ball crossed from the left than the right.

One thing he must watch though is his temper as he reacts too fast should he take a knock or an elbow.

If the referee had spotted the first incident when Berardi grabbed the Rotherham player round the back of the neck he would have been off the pitch however he missed this somehow...but spotted him and the Rotherham player squaring up once again on the dead ball line a few minutes later. I like his passion and his aggression but it needs to be channelled correctly rather than him getting sent off for a punch or kick.