Your Leeds United views: We’re all United with pride at how Whites are playing

Curriesplimsole, via website

Curriesplimsole, via website

My lad and me had a great day at the Brentford game on Saturday.

The feeling as everyone was leaving stadium at the end was superb and a real sense of unity. It was fantastic.

For the first time in years, it feels like the players, the coaching team and the fans really are Leeds UNITED again.

Kyle Bartley was immense and although Pontus Jansson gets most of the credit, I think Bartley is just as good, if not better. Sign him up!

It wasn’t the greatest performance, but I don’t care. Sometimes you have to win ugly and all that mattered were those three points.

This is why I love this club so much and why it is worth making the 300-mile round trip each time.

Well done to Garry Monk, his coaching staff, the players and the fans!

Lansbury is a midfield option

Giveusakisscurrie, via website

THERE is a great feeling around Elland Road at the moment created by stability (our owner taking a back step) and a winning team with good direction from the management (Garry Monk and staff) moving forward.

As regards new year team strengthening, what about Henri Lansbury at Nottingham Forest?

He always caught my eye when we played them.

He could be a real driving force in the midfield which is an area which needs work as we found out on Saturday against Brentford.

Roll on the Preston game after Christmas! Happy memories there.

We need fresh blood in January

luvmeteam, via website

WE’RE getting wins still but you can see there will be about 10 sides for the six spots at the end. We are getting points even against the better sides in the league but can we keep it up though? January will see most rivals strengthening and I hope we do. We need two or three players in who are hard to handle in one-on-one situations but they need to be the type of fellas that do not detract from team spirit.

We must keep the pressure on

Statetheobvious, via website

The wheels usually come off a couple of teams in the play- off places over Christmas and there are at least eight teams up there who are in excellent recent form, with us included.

Huddersfield, Derby, Fulham, Reading and the top two have all recovered their form so we have to keep the pressure on. If we can get six or maybe seven points from Preston, Villa and Rotherham then we will still be in the top six when transfer window opens and then we must be ambitious as this is a massive opportunity to get us back where we belong.