Your Leeds United views: The board must act now and get Monk signed up

Garry Monk’s future as Leeds United manager continues to dominate debate among Leeds United fans.

getreal white, via website

Many were surprised, and pleased that we managed to land Garry Monk.

After a poor start, Monk instilled a great team spirit, which we have not seen for many a year. As I have said many times, we have just not been strong enough in midfield, short of a couple of class players.

We have too much of the same, defending midfielders, only Pablo Hernandez is a ball player, when he feels up to it! With a more than an average squad, Monk and the players have done very well.

The last thing we need now is for a change of manager, or the whole process will have to start again.

Monk needs backing with three or four good players so we can build on this year. Change does not work, as we have found out too often. You do not have to have too many brain cells to see it, surely.

Will we lose players? Maybe, but so will other clubs, even the ones in the play-offs. There will be three teams from the play-offs that will be in just the same place as we are in a few weeks.

The board must act soon, if they do not have the vision Monk has, he will walk. Then we start all over again. We all wait with hope.

The future can be bright, it just needs action sooner rather than later.

Why head coach must stay on

majesticwhite, via website

I am not a big fan of Garry Monk but I am not against him as well......but what I am surely against is changing the manager now...the reasons being as follows.

1: He has brought back belief in the playing squad.

2: He is good at man management and never has negative comments against players.

3: Looking at the current season, he is the best man to lay the foundation of stability which we lacked since promotion from League One.

4: He is a no-nonsense man and knows how to extract funds (at least the minimum requirement) from the owners.

5: The squad is united behind him.

The reasons that I am not a big fan of him are:

1: No plan B if things are not going his way.

2: Does not have good eye for players (Failures: Mo Barrow, Matt Grimes. Unconvincing – Sacko, Hernandez).

3: Does not change his attitude towards a player even if the scenario calls for change (Marcus Antonsson).

4: Consistently wrong team selection (sticking with Hadi Sacko, Hernandez, Stuart Dallas and Souleymane Doukara. Also not playing Eunan O’Kane even though we played our best football with him in the middle of the team).

Cocksparrow, via website

We have a core of four excellent players in Rob Green, Pontus Jansson, Kyle Bartley and Chris Wood, with Luke Ayling and Gaetano Berardi just dropping behind.

The obvious problem is Jansson wants to leave and it is difficult to see the owners resisting a bid for Wood, and it is likely this will need to happen to bring in money for the manager to invest.

The other stumbling block is Bartley’s wage if we are to do something more long term with him.

Given Green’s age and the fact he has just signed an extension means we will probably keep him here for the next 12 months.

Once we lose these core players, we are very much back to square one – even if we retain Garry Monk.

In fact, even if Monk does get an extension he will probably become the fall guy and get sacked around Christmas for not living up to the heroics of his first season.

Basically it’s Simon Grayson all over again. It’s likely the next manager will be given the same tools as Monk, meaning the club will continue to move backwards.