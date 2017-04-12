Your Leeds United views: Keeping Shelvey quiet is key for Whites on Tyneside

The big clash with Newcastle United at St James’s Park is dominating debate among the Leeds United faithful.

Mick15, via website

It will be a tough game against Newcastle but one we can win if we can nullify one of the best two players in the Championship in Jonjo Shelvey (the other being Tom Cairney) who is the heartbeat of Newcastle.

Dwight Gayle ran us ragged at Elland Road and we could not control his movement, but he will most likely be absent due to injury and we have the defenders to control players like Daryl Murphy.

If kalvin Phillips and Ronaldo Vieira in particular can reproduce the type of performances that they had against Preston, we should get at least a point, but what bothers me a little is that Vieira never seems to perform as well in away games as he does at Elland Road. However, at 18-years-old maybe too much is expected. Anyway, I just hope we perform and pass the ball better than we have in our last two away games against Reading and Brentford.

The Premier League needs LUFC, the world awaits Britain’s finest.

A point would be great

Good Evans, via websute

Newcastle will be tough, but a point would be invaluable.

They had a couple of spells against Sheffield Wednesday when they were magical. Shelvey’s shot that hit the bar from the half-way line was sublime. When Aleksandar Mitrović came on, he proved to be a real threat against a pretty resolute Wednesday defence.

I would expect to see him on from the start. Best of all, Gayle will be out. His replacement, Murphy, is much more manageable.

Set pieces are Newcastle’s weakness. Get Kyle Bartley and Pontus Jansson into the box and we can cause them a lot of problems. It’s about time we had the barcodes dancing to our toon.

Attack is always the best policy

Jezaldinho, via website

If we go at Newcastle from the off we could stun them – especially from set pieces.

My worry is that we play our usual away-from-home tactics and sit back, absorb pressure and grow into the game. It’s risky against a side like Newcastle, especially in front of 50,000 plus at St James’ Park.

It’s risky anywhere for that matter – look what happened at Brentford. We sat back and before we knew it the game was gone. A point would be a good result, but we can’t play for it. Let’s attack them, play with high intensity and grab a goal or two. We can then absorb pressure and shut up shop if we need to.

No pressure on United at Toon

PDLeeds, via website

TOMORROW’s match at Newcastle United is going to be a very hard game and in my analysis of the last 13 games I had this one down as a loss.

Anything other than that is a bonus for Leeds United. It’s a chance for the players to step up and put a fight in with no pressure.

Grayson is our third greatest boss

CockSparrow, via website

It has often been debated who is the third greatest manager United have had and in reality there are only two candidates.

For me though, the accolade can only go to Simon Grayson purely on the basis that David O’Leary never achieved anything. You could also argue O’Leary got lucky inheriting Howard Wilkinson’s kids who all came through at the same time. Whilst Grayson didn’t sign Jonny Howson, Robert Snodgrass and Luciano Becchio he certainly moulded them into the players they became. Even comparatively speaking O’Leary didn’t work anywhere near the financial constraints Grayson had to or for an owner like Ken Bates.Finally I’m not aware O’Leary has achieved anything in management and have lost count of the number of Grayson promotions. Consequently, there can be only one winner for me.