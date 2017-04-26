Your Leeds United views: Keeping Monk would be a significant signal of intent

The future of Garry Monk as Leeds United manager is fuelling debate among the Elland Road faithful.

WhiteRoseWarrior, via website

It is essential that Leeds United keep Garry Monk and as much of the squad together as possible.

If we don’t, next season will be another adjustment season rather than a continuation of the good progress made this year.

When was the last time the same manager was in place for more than one full season?

Now we have Norwich sniffing around for Monk, the board need to show a clear message of intent and offer Monk an extension as soon as the season is finished. If we don’t then I think the implications will be clear for the club’s ambition going forward.

Let’s focus on progression

CwmbranLUFC, via website

I, for one am absolutely gutted we have not held on to our top six place. Would we have stood a chance in the play-offs? Not in this current form whatsoever.

We will all look back and see how great the lads have done once the upset has died down, and boys in charge need to focus on a few things.

We need to keep Garry Monk, sort out contract extensions and signatures for a few key players, make a couple of additions and we will be the top dogs next year. Bring it on. MOT.

While there’s still hope.......

Devonwhite, via website

The ideal permutation that gives Leeds an outside chance of still finishing top six is firstly for United to beat Norwich and then for Sheffield Wednesday to lose away to Ipswich and Fulham to fail to beat Brentford.

That way Leeds would be on 76, Fulham on 76 or 77 and Wednesday on 78.

This will force both Wednesday and Fulham to play for a win in their final game against each other as a draw could see Leeds finish above both of them by beating Wigan!

If Reading also lose they will stay on 79 points and will be looking nervously over their shoulders as they would still be very much in danger of missing out.

Will it happen? Probably not, but whilst there is still a chance/hope then we MUST believe!

I can’t see Leeds beating Norwich

Devonwhite, via website

i am very doubtful that this Leeds United side will beat Norwich at home. Leeds are goal shy and keep giving the ball away in midfield. They need a new striker and two midfielders.

PaulP Leeds, via website

Anyone who thought that supporting Leeds United would be easy is supporting the wrong team, I have followed LUFC’s fortunes since April 1963 and have had equal amounts of heartache and joy.

Sometimes it’s more of one, sometimes more of the other but no-one can deny that this has been their best season for a while. A few new players and a lot of faith in Garry Monk and who knows what next season will bring. Leeds blew a similar chance of promotion in 1963 (lost at Elland Road 1-0 to Huddersield over Easter) but the next season went up as Champions. The rest is history.

luvmeteam, via website

Honestly I don’t think Leeds will beat Norwich on Saturday. We have just blown it and are on a downer. I would love to be wrong though.

Our set up this season has been a lot more stable than the last few years but what happens now is down to what ambition and dosh the owners are willing to put in. It is obvious that you would have Gary Monk and the centre-backs Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley staying ideally, also holding on to your full-backs and centre forward. Whether the club does this would be a big sign for me.

Failure to do so and you worry that the club is still a mish-mash of one forward one backward step. We need to add to the good we’ve got and not sell anyone. We can do with no more let downs.