Your Leeds United views: Is a lack of strength in depth is holding back the Whites?

The fight for the play-offs and strength in depth is dominating debate among the faithful.

Neverforgets, via website

leeds UNITED have turned a relatively comfortable position in the play-off places into a dogfight over the last few weeks.

We never turn up for the crunch games when it matters. The lack of quality within the squad is blindingly obvious to many fans.

This team revolves around Rob Green, Pontus Jansson, Kyle Bartley, Gaetano Berardi and Chris Wood. The rest of the team are simply making the numbers up on many occasions.

The squad as a whole needs a total revamp before a serious attempt at promotion can be made.

There is also too much uncertainty surrounding what is happening at boardroom level and the future of Garry Monk as United manager.

Until these problems are sorted out, the club will remain in the Championship. Finishing in the top six is no good if you do not win the play-offs.

The pressure now is nothing like it will be. If Leeds still manage to finish in the top six and then have to compete over two legs in the play-offs and a possible final at Wembley all that will happen will be the lack of quality and strength in depth of the squad will become even more evident than it is already.

We have failed to capitalise on our position since the January transfer window because of the short-sighted thinking at boardroom level, and that, I am afraid, is what will cost Leeds in the end.

We’ve made great progress

Jameswood501, via website

Regardless of where we finish, this has been a great season so a bit of perspective needs to be given, this was a season that many didn’t expect.

Seventh would be bitterly dissappointing though, but it would be a wake up call to realise that we are not ready for the Premier League as of yet.

This season is a very good foundation to build towards it next year. I would rather go up when we are ready than to get destroyed most weeks and come straight back down.

This summer, players like Kalvin Phillips need to be shipped out as they are nowhere near good enough at a top end of the table team and will not help us in the top flight.

Finishing outside top six is failure

DrD, via website

Mediocrity is not acceptable and although this has been a good season, finishing outside top six is a failure, especially when we were eight points clear of seventh place for so long, the collapse has been unnerving and possibly unforgivable.

How can Reading be third? I would secretly want Huddersfield to leapfrog the Geordies who would then play Sheffield Wednesday in the play-offs and hopefully Leeds make it and play Reading. That would mean a Leeds v Sheffield Wednesday final and two Yorkshire teams promoted. Leeds need to find their feet and win all remaining, hopefully six, games.

ak10, via website

I know things are still in our own hands due to Sheffield Wednesday and Fulham meeting in final game of the normal season. However, we have to go away to Burton and Wigan who are both fighting, and they are fighting like mad to survive in the Championship. Does somebody fighting to survive, fight harder than somebody looking to win something? Is the survival instinct stronger? We do have players who will compete equally as well but I don’t think the extra bit of skill we have over these teams will make any difference in these games. The edge we have in terms of skill is not as much as most of the teams above us in games against teams like Burton and Wigan. When it comes down to pure commitment, determination, physical and mental strength it can go any way.

If we do miss out, it won’t (of course) be down to the fans. It won’t be down to the coaching staff who have got the best out of what they have available. It won’t even be down to the majority of the players who have performed as well or better than expected. It will be down to the failure of the senior management and in particular the owners, to invest in the playing squad during the January transfer window.

The poor recruitment in January undermined, or at least did not improve the promotion prospects. Therefore those responsible for recruitment are the ones who have failed more than anyone else.