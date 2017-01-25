Your Leeds United views: Fans divided on a move for McCormack

Ross McCormack is dominating debate among the Elland Road faithful.

eckmondwhite, via website

There is no doubt that Ross McCormack is a natural finisher, and they are in demand, but successful teams usually have harmonious dressing rooms with great team spirit.

Leeds United appear to have a squad who all sing from the same hymn sheet which is vital in any sport.

The last thing we need is for the likes of McCormack to upset the dressing room (his history at Fulham and Villa is not great), and his goalscoring has not been the best. I would leave him where he is.

Leeds should leave well alone

pdleeds, via website

McCormack’s a good quality player no doubt about it, but every year he wanted a brand new contract, 12 months after signing a four-year deal is not when you should be demanding a new one.

So, quality player or not, I would not like to see him back at Leeds.

He’d create upset in the dressing room and half the fans would be against him. We got good money for him, leave it at that.

Former skipper could do a job

DrD, via website

I know some fans can never forgive, but if we are serious about promotion and can get a discount on Ross McCormack he would deliver something different to Chris Wood and a replacement in case of an injury.

He also says he’s a Leeds United fan now or at least his son is. Purely on what McCormack has to offer (replacement or cover for Souleymane Doukara/Pablo Hernandez/Wood), I would certainly have him on a five-month loan with a view to a purchasing him and Ashley Fletcher and/or an attacking midfielder/winger.

Then a goalkeeper and left-back is needed (who can also play centre-back).

Mac would give us a big boost

lufcnorseman, via website

It’s an awful shame that Aston Villa misused Ross McCormack and then after a couple of bad games, he’s out.

He scored a lot of goals for us in Leeds.

I mean if you don’t use players – bench them for silly things – then Villa deserve to lose him to another club. And I hope it will be Leeds United. I know he will score a bundle of goals for us.

He just needs someone to believe in him and his qualities. I feel sorry for the supporters that judge him harshly for changing clubs.

ak10, via website

I think our first choice strongest 11 playing at their best in every game would be good enough to get promotion.

The problem is in the remainder of the season bookings and therefore suspensions start piling up. Injuries become more likely due to number of games played causing niggling injuries to have more effect and stamina might wain a bit. It is unlikely that we will get our best 11 out in every game and that they will perform to their highest level in every game.

We have good cover in quite a few positions but Garry Monk (and everybody else including the owners) knows we need at least two more. The question is will the owners put the needs of the team ahead of looking after their own money?

Will they take a chance in view of the riches that could follow? I wait to be convinced.

BigIan67, via website

If we are serious about pressing forward and staying in touch at the top of the Championship we need more depth.

I would also like to see a new quality goalkeeper! Come on make it happen.