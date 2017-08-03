Your Leeds United views: Everything’s falling into place for new season

With a new look Leeds United in place the big kick off is dominating debate among the Elland Road faithful.

Jezaldinho, via website

The Championship is the most competitive league in the world and a complete lottery at this stage.

There will be teams that come out the traps strong before fading at Christmas. Others that start strong, have a dip and then recover, and some that start badly before getting it together and going on a charge.

Of course it’s lovely to start strong and get some points on the board right away, especially when it’s such a new-look side, as confidence is vital.

But we shouldn’t overreact if we start with a splutter. I’m quietly confident we’ll start well, and then it’ll come down to Thomas Christiansen and how he manages the inevitable ups and downs of the Championship, as well as how he gets the team to gel.

I’ve also got a funny feeling that we’ve already got what will become our centre-back pairing, in Pontus Jansson and Matthew Pennington.

The latter has really impressed me since he joined us.

He looks really polished and cultured, a bit like Rio Ferdinand was when he came to Leeds. I think he and Pontus will form a great partnership.

I’m really looking forward to Sunday.

I’m hoping for the following line up in a 4-2-3-1 formation:. Green, Berardi, Pennington, Cooper, Anita, Klich, O Kane, Roofe (r), Alioski (l), Hernandez (c), Wood.

Then, I’d like to see Samuel Saiz replace Pablo Hernandez at some point. I also think Stuart Dallas did really well against Oxford.

I absolutely panned him against Eibar, but he responded well, looked sharp and hungry and obviously scored a cracker. I’d also like to see either Kalvin Phillips or Ronaldo Vieira get some game time.

United’s defence is a big worry

True Supporter, via website

Well, I’m starting to get a bit confused now, when Thomas Christiansen, was interviewed for the head coach’s position, he pointed out where Leeds United were going wrong last season and told Andrea Radrizzani, how he would rectify the problem.

Having seen bus loads of midfield players come in I thought he’d spotted our poor midfield and their dreadful ball retention, but it looks as though he’s sticking with last season’s midfielders. So had he spotted tactical weaknesses in our 4-2-3-1 formation? No, because Christiansen is playing that same formation as Garry Monk.

It can’t have been our back four because we have lost our centre-back and left-back, without any noticeable urgency to replace them.

All a bit bemusing now, as Bolton on Sunday is looking like a mountain to climb because our team now is weaker than last year.

DrD, via website

In January all Leeds needed was a recognised striker to help or cover for Chris Wood, a solid midfielder who could tackle and not misplace a pass, a winger (Alfonso Pedraza was okay) and centre-back cover.

This would have cost £10-15m as some would have been loans, but would have secured top six and pushed us to top two.

We will never know why management did not gamble when we were third but Massimo Cellino may have been the game stopper.

To start from scratch I think Leeds needed to replace the missing four players (Hadi Sacko, Alfonso Pedraza, Charlie Taylor and Kyle Bartley) with the same or better quality first-team players.

In addition, we still needed the January additions a centre-back, a midfielder who does not lose the ball and of course a striker with pedigree. I am not convinced we have replaced the missing four (but Matthew Pennington may be as good as Kyle Bartley) especially a left-back.

I only wanted Leeds to sign players that would get into the XI. I understand building for the future is important, of course, but right now we need to get out of the mini league. I totally understand why Garry Monk left. Three years and here’s £40m+ to spend on a team of ex-Premier League players at Boro...or here’s a year and we will get some European players for you and you have no say. Time will tell if our owners are the white knights we have been waiting for.