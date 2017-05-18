Your Leeds United views: Bartley has been best loan signing by a mile

Has Kyle Bartley been Leeds United’s best loan signing for years? The fans have their say.

Tykeabroad, via website

Leeds United’s loanees were always going back to their parent clubs, that was a given.

To be honest Kyle Bartley has been light years in front of the rest and with the exception of Hadi Sacko, who showed early promise but clearly lacks an end product, none of the others have given us anything and would offer nothing for a concerted promotion push.

It wouldn’t surprise me to see the likes of Souleymane Doukara, Marcus Antonsson, Lee Erwin along with Toumani Diagouraga, Luke Murphy, Giuseppe Bellusci and even perhaps Stuart Dallas all being made available for transfer because again there isn’t the quality we need.

No disrespect to any of them, but they need replacing. The other issue of course is that it’s all well and good making them available, getting offers is a different kettle of fish.

More to come from Pedraza

whitbyboy, via website

I don’t think we saw the best of Alfonso Pedraza.

He arrived in January and many players from abroad take time to adjust and get up to speed. It was not a bad roll of the dice to take him on a season’s loan with an agreed purchase price if we did go up. With a full pre-season behind him he may well be a very useful addition.

Antonsson was not used enough

BoccaDrighWhiteBoyce, via website

I would like to have seen Marcus Antonsson used more.

He offers a lot more up front for the midfield and knows where the goal is. Pablo Hernandez would love him as an option. Does anyone know if Alfonso Pedraza could extend his stay? That would be nice.

Botaka deserved another chance

Lufcnorthofborder, via website

I don’t why we released Jordan Botaka.

I don’t think he was given a chance.

I don’t see too much difference between him and Hadi Sako to be fair.

Both have talent and need some coaching but at least we owned one of them. Oh well.

I can understand releasing Ross Turnbull as there is no need for four keepers.

As to the two contracts offered, I’m not sure it says anything much as both are compulsory things we had to do.

Charlie Taylor’s contract was offered to make sure we get compensation when he leaves.

Pablo Hernandez triggered a clause in his existing deal so he was offered an extension by United.

woodwhite, via website

ALthough his form dipped a little towards end of the season it’s good to see Pablo Hernandez is staying as he has, on the whole, been very influential and on his day one of the classiest midfielders in the Championship.

I would also give Hadi Sacko another chance at the club and while his end product hasn’t been good, which he must improve on, he has potential and supporters shouldn’t underestimate the positive role he played in Leeds United’s revival this year.

1Leedslad, via website

I’M Not convinced by keeping Sacko at the club.... he may have pace, but the end product is not there. We need footballers not 100 metre sprinters!

Also, expect some other players who are currently under contract to be let go if the right offers (or any offers) come in.

Hungary137, via website

HADI Sacko, for me, is one too keep. Yes, he needs a lot of coaching but I feel he can do the business for Leeds United.. given time.