Your Leeds United views: As transfer windows go, it could have been a lot worse

The January transfer window dominates debate along the Elland Road faithful.

AK10, via website

With the possible exception of Alex Mowatt, no key players left Leeds United during the transfer window.

Two players came in (Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow) who, if we were to get promoted, could be suitable for the Premier League.

Pablo Hernandez has been contracted for the rest of the season.

Leeds United have the right to sign Pontus Jansson at end of the campaign before anyone else can, after all terms were agreed with all parties.

Quite clearly everything is geared short term for the rest of the season. In the summer if we get promoted most of the loans (if the club wants them) will undoubtedly become permanent deals and contracts agreed with Charlie Taylor and Garry Monk etc.

If not, then Massimo Cellino goes and Andrea Radrizzani takes over. Then expect to see significant money spent on squad for next season and it might need to be, if we lose the likes of Kyle Bartley and Chris Wood.

The January transfer window may not have been quite what hoped for, but we’ve had worse!

Positive signs at Elland Road

LS11 0ES, via website

IT’s been a positive transfer window without doubt.

Yes....the doom and gloom merchants will no doubt disagree.

But two quality wingers and no want-away sales. This surely is a first in many a season of false promises and star sales.

Obviously a quality centre half and striker of Chris Wood’s stature would have been the icing on the cake!

However players of that quality who are prepared to warm the bench are virtually non-existent. Well done Garry Monk and Co.

Whites needed to sign a striker

mick15, via website

IT’S Unbelievable that we have been short of a striker for so long (since selling Ross McCormack and Matt Smith) and still nothing.

I think we are short of the top two and now Reading and Wednesday are stronger on paper than us, as are Derby, Villa and probably Huddersfield. Let’s back Garry Monk and the team and hopefully they will surprise us. I’m not impressed with the owners and the board, unless Monk says he got what he wanted.

Some decent players added

CardiffWhite, via website

I don’t think we “needed” a striker, it would have been nice to get one had the right one been available. However what we do have is two pacy wingers who can also score goals (which we are badly lacking). I think it’s been a good window.

Super Leeds in the Sun, via website

I know there were many names and rumours bandied about during this transfer window (isn’t there always?).

After the disappointment of the weekend’s result, I am going to continue to put my faith and dreams in Garry Monk’s hands. He has given us the most hope of promotion for many years, and some great exhilarating football.

A huge welcome to both new players – (Alfonso Pedraza and Modou Barrow) – show the fans what you are made off to help Leeds United achieve promotion. If you both do that you will become Leeds legends along with the rest of the team and coaching staff.

Moyle Stroller, via website

Fingers and toes crossed that Chris Wood and Pontus Jansson and Kyle Bartley stay injury free. We needed back up and owner(s) have failed to deliver on that front.

I don’t know much about either winger we’ve signed but I’m hopeful.

The only problem is...yet more loan deals...woe betide we don’t get promotion as we won’t have any players left!