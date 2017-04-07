Your Leeds United views: After back-to-back defeats we must freshen things up

Bouncing back after back to back defeats is dominating debate among the Elland Road faithful.

OkAY, so Tuesday night was poor. Very poor in fact, but Brentford are no mugs and neither are Reading.

It was always likely we may lose both games and we did.

We do need to freshen things up and try something different. Pablo Hernandez looks like he needs a holiday and the central midfield combo just isn’t working, whoever Garry Monk plays.

Based on the performance at Brentford, I’d get Ronaldo Vieira and eunan o’kane in for kalvin Phillips and liam Bridcutt,

Souleymane Doukara in for Hernandez, and I’d play Stuart Dallas on the right (he is right footed) with Alfonso Pedrazza or kemar Roofe on the left.

Hernandez is being carried and we haven’t scored from any of his set pieces for a while, so let’s up the intensity with Doukara.

I never thought I’d see the day when I wanted Doukara back in the side. looking at the run-in, we’ve got to back

ourselves to get top six and then it’s three cup finals. keep the faith.

Leeds have made huge progress

tardelli, via website

Whatever happens from hereon in this season, Garry Monk has surpassed all expectations with this squad.

Early season looked like a relegation battle, but with a strong defence and an ability to win games by slender margins, we’re in a position most wouldn’t have dreamed of at the start of the season.

The play-off position has heightened expectations and whilst at the moment we are not the strongest team in the play-off places, we have as much chance in straight one-off cup games.

Should promotion elude us, this season should still be seen as a success provided that club is able to back Monk appropriately next season.

And on this point there are still major reservations about the ability of the club to invest the necessary capital

to make a bigger push next season, assuming we don’t go up. Massimo Cellino has been mercifully quiet this year and whilst boardroom strife has given way to improved on-field activity, there are still big question marks about the

level of investment the club can make with the current boardroom composition.

This season may still see us get promoted, but failure to do so should not be seen as a negative, unless that is, we see little or no appetite for a real push to achieve promotion next season.

Monk doesn’t know his best XI

We’ve become far too reliant on Wood and Green. Monk seems very stubborn with his selection at times.

He stuck with Sacko for too long, now it’s Hernandez.

He doesn’t seem to know his best starting XI with six games to go.

Lone striker system plays into opponents’ hands

A lone striker is all very well and good but these Championship sides aren’t daft, it doesn’t take them long to suss out that if they neutralise Chris Wood we’ve got no other game plan and

no-one capable of scoring for us.

But Garry Monk insists on playing the same system and at the moment it’s not working.

It’s not just a blip in form. If we’re honest the midfield has

been below par all season, apart from the odd game.

Look at the sides around us, they are all chipping in with goals from all positions, I maybe wrong but apart from Souleymane Doukara’s cracker I can’t remember a lot of goals

being scored outside the sixyard box this season.

The home game against Preston on Saturday has all of a sudden become a mustwin and we need the results of other games to go for us to get us back on track , when we should be busting a gut to do it ourselves.

Things need to change Garry, and fast.