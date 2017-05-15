Youngsters Jack Vann and Billy Whitehouse head for Leeds United exit door

Leeds United youngsters Jack Vann and Billy Whitehouse have announced their departures from Elland Road ahead of the publication of the club’s retained list this week.

The pair revealed on Twitter that they were leaving United as Leeds continued to decide which members of their first team and development squads will be offered new contracts for next season.

Leeds have until this Saturday to submit a retained list to the EFL but Vann and Whitehouse are the first players to confirm their exits.

Vann, a 19-year-old centre-back, never featured for United’s senior side but made the bench for the club’s FA Cup defeat to Sutton United in January.

Whitehouse, who Leeds recruited on a one-year deal from Doncaster Rovers last August, made a surprise debut in the same game at Gander Green Lane.

He and academy defender Paul McKay featured in a weakened side fielded by head coach Garry Monk. Leeds’ 1-0 defeat was only their second ever loss to non-league opposition.

In a tweet, Whitehouse said: “Thank you LUFC for a unbelievable year, met some fantastic players and people. Wish them all the best for the future.”

Vann said: “After an amazing 11 years it’s time for a new chapter. A huge thanks to all coaches and staff past and present. Onwards and upwards.”

Of United’s senior players, goalkeeper Ross Turnbull and winger Jordan Botaka are expected to be released at the end of their deals. Pablo Hernandez could be offered an extension but left-back Charlie Taylor will move on when his contract expires next month.

West Bromwich Albion are in talks with Taylor about a move to the Hawthorns and Leeds are entitled to compensation for him with the full-back under the age of 24.

Leeds and West Brom are in discussions over a fee in an effort to prevent a decision on valuation going to tribunal.

“If it’s going to go to tribunal, we don’t know what the price is and I think that takes us out of the game,” said Albion manager Tony Pulis.

“You could go to tribunal and they could put an extraordinary amount of money on it and you’re stuck with it. It’s a risk that, at this moment, is not worth taking.”