Youngsters agree to stick around with Leeds United

LEEDS UNITED youngsters Kalvin Phillips and Tyler Denton have agreed new deals with the club.

Midfielder Phillips has extended the contract he signed last summer to 2021 while left-back Denton took up a three-year deal to 2020 this afternoon ahead of a planned loan move away from Elland Road.

Denton, who made his first-team debut for United in a League Cup game at Luton Town last season, is set to complete a temporary switch to the lower leagues next week with his chances at Leeds likely to be limited this term.

Michael Brown’s Port Vale, who visit Elland Road in the first round of the Carabao Cup on Wednesday, are leading the race to sign him.

Phillips, however, has been prominent under head coach Thomas Christiansen during Leeds’ pre-season campaign and is in contention to start at Bolton Wanderers when the club’s Championship term gets underway on Sunday.

United brought him through from their academy in 2015 and he has played 52 times for the club, including 40 appearances made last season.

Leeds United's Tyler Denton

Phillips told www.leedsunited.com: “I joined the club when I was 14 and grew up in Leeds so to sign a contract extension is an honour for me and I’m looking forward to helping the club get back to where it belongs.”

United tied another former academy player, Ronaldo Vieira, to a new four-year deal at the start of the summer and also handed improved terms to goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell and right-back Lewie Coyle, now on loan at Fleetwood Town.