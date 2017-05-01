YEP Says: Monk must stay on at Leeds United

There’ll be few Bank Holiday hangovers worse than those of a Leeds United fan.

The team had exceeded all expectations (and budgetary constraints) to come within a whisker of joining other local Yorkshire sides in the playoffs. It was heartbreaking to see them fall off a cliff and watch the dream die in so dramatic a fashion this weekend.

Few will want to lose Garry Monk though, whose contract is up this summer and needs deciding now. His steady determination has steered the team through the campaign and turned attention onto the field and away from its management. We need that next season.