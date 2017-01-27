YEP JURY - Leeds United fans look ahead to FA Cup clash with Sutton United

LEEDS UNITED travel to non-league Sutton United on Sunday in an attempt to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup.

AS is the norm, we get the pre-match verdicts of our LUFC match panel to see how they think the match will play out. See if you agree and add your comments below.

Yorkshire Evening Post

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

FACEBOOK | Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Page

TWITTER |Follow YEPSportsdesk

INSTAGRAM |See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP.