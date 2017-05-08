YEP Fans’ Jury: Monk’s our man to take us to the Premier League

Keith Ingham: Leeds ended the 2016/17 campaign with a 1-1 draw at relegated Wigan Athletic. Tunnicliffe scored early in the first half, and Chris Wood grabbed his 30th goal of the season from the penalty spot early in the second half after Eunan O’Kane was upended in the penalty area.

Leeds missed out on a top-six place by five points.

Garry Monk

One piece of information that saddened me was that Charlie Taylor refused to play.

And so, my awards and season review.

Player of the season: Chris Wood, carried Leeds into a position that wouldn’t have been achieved without his 30 goals. Improved so much with his all-round play too.

He becomes the first player to score 30 goals since Jermaine Beckford did it in 2009/10 season and only the sixth player to do it in a single season.

Young Player of the Year: Ronaldo Vieira. Impressive first season from the youngster, strong and he has a goal in him too.

Cool as well; who can forget his penalty against Norwich City in the penalty shoot-out. One to hold on to please Mr Radrizzani!

Best signings: Rob Green and Luke Ayling, superb performances after a slow start by Green.

There isn’t a better right-back in the Championship than Ayling.

Loan of the season: Kyle Bartley. Should be club captain and, if I could sign only one player in the summer, it would be KB.

Best games at Elland Road: Derby County and Brighton. The game versus Derby is up there with the best games I’ve witnessed at the old stadium.

The biggest 1-0 ‘hammering’ I’ve ever seen.

Best away performances: Norwich City and Preston. Last-minute winner, Jansson in the crowd at Norwich and beating Preston 4-1 without Chris Wood!

Biggest disappointment: Brentford and Burton away, just didn’t turn up at Brentford and pressure got to them at Burton Albion.

Garry Monk: SIGN HIM UP NOW!

It’s been pleasure and pain this season, poor start but gradually after the Blackburn home game, things started to click and being in the top six for 20-odd games is a achievement.

The pain is the dreadful last few games.

It will probably be a much-changed Leeds when August comes around: a new owner, new players and a new £50 shirt. It’s so important that what has been built during the 2016/17 season is continued, the belief of the supporters need nurturing, young fans are coming back to the club and ‘the feel-good factor’ is there for all to see. A poor run-in can’t let people think that this season wasn’t a good one.

Mr Radrizzani, a plea from a fan of 40-plus years: please support Garry Monk and his staff, because without him I feel the club will forever be in the Championship and that would be a travesty.

Man of the match: Chris Wood, incredible return of 30 goals in the season.

David Watkins: Well, it wasn’t the 14-0 massacre we all dreamed of and, in fact, a 1 -1 draw at relegated Wigan Athletic, with hardly any of their fans turning up for their final Championship fling, will not be remembered long for the football content.

It will be remembered though for the rousing support given to Garry Monk and the squad at the end of the game, a sort of away fans’ ‘thank you’ for what, in the main, has been an enthralling and exciting season.

And our plea tis hat Mr Radrizzani does indeed ‘Sign Garry Monk!’.

I found that chanting pretty emotional, to be honest!

The game added confirmation to what Monk has said recently, that the squad is not yet ready for what we are demanding of them.

Once again they showed they have spirit in abundance, but with a Pontus Jansson-shaped hole in defence, it let us down for the Wigan goal.

Chris Wood duly got that 30th goal to join the elite of Leeds strikers and how well does he stick those penalties away these days?

Long gone is the memory of Donny!

Here’s to a sensible, logical summer and the strengthening we all know we need.

Man of the match: Eunan O’Kane

Mike Gill: The first half was defined by Wigan’s goal as Tunnicliff waltzed around Rob Green, who then kept United in it with a string of brave saves and interceptions. In the second half O’Kane was upended; Wood converted the penalty.

Man of the match: Eunan O’Kane.

Matthew Evans: This was the type of game that we have usually had to watch for weeks by now so what a relief to only endure one this season.

It’ll be a game, however, remembered for Charlie Taylor’s disgusting refusal to play for a club that has given him everything.

Other managers would do well to consider whether someone so selfish and unreliable is worth signing this summer.

As for Leeds United, the club need to use this summer to move things forward. Get Monk signed up, retain most of the squad, make the right additions and aim for sixth as a minimum.

Overall, it’s not been a bad season has it?

Man of the match: Rob Green.

Gary Newbould: Garry Monk must have read the riot act at half-time as United emerged both promptly and re-motivated for the second period at Wigan. Just five minutes after the re-start Chris Wood converted a penalty to register his 30th goal of the season.

Man of the match: 4,000 loyal fans.

Stephen Clark: Leeds United’s season ended with a disappointing 1-1 draw, drawing to a close a campaign that promised little, offered a tantalising glimpse of the promised land but finished with a whimper and another year outside the top flight.

However, for the first time in a long time, the foundations are in place, the right man is in the dugout and, hopefully, the leadership will run the club on a professional basis rather than on a wing and a prayer. For the first time in the five seasons I have been part of this jury, I end the season having enjoyed the greater part of the it and with a real sense of optimism. Now is not the time to dwell on the disappointments, but to enjoy the ride that we went on. Can’t wait to do it all again.

Man of the match:Garry Monk – brilliant all season.