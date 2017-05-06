Wigan Athletic v Leeds United - Haven’t we met before? Five previous meetings at the ‘DW’

LEEDS UNITED will play the final match of their Championship campaign at Wigan Athletic after last weekend’s disappointing draw with Norwich put the play-offs out of reach.

The Whites travel to the DW Stadium just three points behind sixth-placed Fulham but an insurmountable goal difference means they will be playing Championship football again next season. The Latics are already relegated. Here’s a look at the last five meetings between the two at the DW Stadium going all the way back to an FA Cup encounter in 1987.