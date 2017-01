Who has been the worst signing in Leeds United’s history?

Last month the guys at Here Is The City Sport (@HITCsport) asked the Elland Road faithful for their opinions. What do you think?

Have you downloaded the free YEP app available on Android and iphone?

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE ANDROID VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE iPHONE VERSION OF THE YEP’S FREE NEWS AND SPORT APP