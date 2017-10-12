WATCH as Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen’s meets the media ahead of Reading clash

THOMAS CHRISTIANSEN met the assembled media at Thorp Arch on Thursday afternoon to discuss his plans ahead of Leeds United’s Elland Road encounter with Championship rivals Reading on Saturday (3pm).

Among the many issues up for discussion were the Whites’ best defensive combination, the latest injury news, the early-season form of visitors Reading and whether Christiansen was confident of Leeds bouncing back after a run of three defeats in four games.

BACK IN ACTION: Leeds United boss Thomas Christiansen applauds the fans at the end of the 3-0 defeat at Yorkshire rivals Sheffield Wednesday. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Watch our footage of today’s press conference with the Leeds United manager and post your thoughts at the bottom of the page.

