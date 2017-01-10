View from the other side: Cambridge’s Shaun Derry frustrated at FA Cup exit to Leeds United

CAMBRIDGE UNITED boss Shaun Derry felt “bitterly disappointed” after seeing his side knocked out of the FA Cup by former club Leeds United on Monday night.

Uche Ikpeazu’s goal had given the League Two side a real chance of reaching the fourth round for the second time in three seasons before headers by Stuart Dallas and Alex Mowatt either side of the hour mark rescued Garry Monk’s side, who now travel to Sutton United or AFC Wimbledon in the next round.

Garry Monk and Sean Derry exchange pleasantries before kick off. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

READ MORE - Big match verdict: Phil Hay on how Leeds United got the better of Cambridge

READ MORE - ‘Good teams find a way to win’ - Garry Monk’s post-match reaction

READ MORE - Player ratings - Who was Leeds’ star man at Cambridge?

Former Leeds player Derry - who made 71 appearances for the club between 2005-08 - felt his team were well worth their half-time, but were let down by poor defending after the break.

“I’m full of disappointment,” he said. “Yes, we can walk out of the stadium with our heads held high in many respects, but I’m gutted in the manner with which we’ve conceded the goals.

“I never felt that Leeds broke us down in terms of fluidity of the play. They had a lot of the ball in the second half, we talked about that in the week. In terms of the first-half display, I’m disappointed we didn’t come in at 2-0.

“We had a bit of quality about ourselves and we executed our game plan that we spoke about. Never within that game plan was defending the goals that we conceded like that. They’re poor goals.”

Despite coming up agonisingly short of registering what would have been a major FA Cup shock, Derry was determined to look forward and build on the many positives for his side from the Monday night defeat.

“We’re going to look at trying to build on that first-half display to take into our league game on Saturday,” added Derry.

“You always know when you play against a higher opponent that they’ve just got that little switch that they could turn on. At points in the second half they controlled the game a little bit better, and we find ourselves out of the Cup and it’s bitterly

+++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

Get the latest news from the Yorkshire Evening Post on social media.

Like the Leeds United - Yorkshire Evening Post Facebook Page

Follow YEPSportsdesk on Twitter

See our snaps at Leeds United - YEP on Instagram.