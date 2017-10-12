Video Preview: Phil Hay looks ahead to Leeds United’s Championship clash with Reading

LEEDS UNITED return to Championship action this weekend when they take on Reading at Elland Road.

The YEP’s chief football writer Phil Hay found a few moments in his busy schedule to talk to Ed White about where he thinks the match could be won and lost come Saturday afternoon.

Watch our preview video and see if you agree with our man and then post your own thoughts in the comments section at the bottom of this page.

