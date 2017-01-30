UPDATED - Leeds United: Villarreal winger Pedraza set for Leeds medical

Villarreal winger Alfonso Pedraza is preparing to fly into England and undergo a medical ahead of a half-season loan to Leeds United.

The 20-year-old is due to complete a move to Elland Road ahead of tomorrow’s transfer deadline after cutting short a previous loan at Spanish second division club Lugo.

Villarreal have paid around £300,000 to buy Pedraza out of his deal with Lugo, a side he joined in July and represented for the final time in a league game against Real Zaragoza last night.

Leeds are set to pick up the cost of terminating his loan and have negotiated a deal which will see them sign Pedraza permanently for a fee of around £8.5m if they secure promotion to the Premier League in May.

Newcastle United and Spanish top-flight clubs Real Sociedad and Sporting Gijon were all interested in signing him.

The Spain Under-21 international is a quick, left-sided player who came through the youth team ranks at Villarreal. He has featured infrequently for his parent club but made 23 appearances for Lugo.

United hope Pedraza will arrive in Leeds this evening to begin a medical and finalise the transfer.

Head coach Garry Monk has been chasing a winger and a striker throughout the January window but is still waiting for Leeds to conclude their first signing.

United remain hopeful of agreeing a loan deal for West Ham United forward Ashley Fletcher, whose situation could be altered by the sale of Dimitri Payet from West Ham to Marseille.

Payet’s exit yesterday should see West Ham conclude a £12m deal for Brentford striker Scott Hogan, potentially allowing Leeds to step in and take 21-year-old Fletcher on a temporary basis.

Leeds have also shown an interest in Norwich City’s Sergi Canos but the Carrow Road club are holding out for permanent bids for the out-of-favour 19-year-old. United have made an offer to sign Canos on loan with an option to buy him in the summer.

Speaking after yesterday’s FA Cup defeat at Sutton United, and asked if he would see arrivals before tomorrow’s 11pm deadline, Monk said: “I hope so. It’s very clear. I’ve said it all along we need these players but maybe the club are best to answer when and where that’s going to happen.”