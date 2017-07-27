Transfer latest: Long-term Leeds United target heading to Championship rivals

Have your say

Long-term Leeds United target Ashley Fletcher is on the verge of signing for ex-Whites boss Garry Monk at Championship rivals Middlesbrough.

Boro revealed on Thursday that they have agreed a fee with West Ham for the striker.

The 21-year-old striker has left the Hammers' training camp in Germany ahead of the proposed move.

Fletcher was the subject to intense speculation last season linking him to a January move to Elland Road as Monk searched for striking options to compliment Chris Wood.

But Leeds fans were left frustrated as the former Manchester United youngster remained at the Hammers until the end of the season.

It now appears Monk has finally got his man with the fee believed to be in the region of £7m.

A Middlesbrough club statement read: "Boro have agreed a deal in principle with West Ham United to sign striker Ashley Fletcher.

"The former Manchester United youth player has left West Ham's training camp in Germany and is heading to Boro for talks."

Fletcher made just two league starts for West Ham after signing from Manchester United in 2016.

He appeared 20 times for the Hammers, scoring once, having failed to play for United - although he did have a successful loan spell at Barnsley in 2015-16.

Boro, who were relegated last season, have already broken their transfer record to sign Britt Assombalonga from Nottingham Forest for £14million this summer.

They have also captured goalkeeper Darren Randolph from West Ham, striker Martin Braithwaite from Toulouse while Jonny Howson joined from Norwich.