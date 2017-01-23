Toumani Diagouraga heads out of Leeds United to join Ipswich Town on loan

LEEDS UNITED midfielder Toumani Diagouraga has completed a move to Ipswich Town on loan to the end of the season.

The out-of-favour 29-year-old left Elland Road today to take up an offer from Ipswich manager Mick McCarthy.

Diagouraga will see out the rest of the Championship term at Portman Road before assessing his options in the summer.

His deal with Ipswich does not include an option for the Suffolk club to sign him permanently.

The former Brentford player - a £575,000 signing almost exactly a year ago - was told in the first month of this season that he had no role in the plans of Leeds head coach Garry Monk.

Rotherham United tried to sign him on a temporary basis earlier this month but failed to tie up a deal.

Toumani Diagouraga celebrates scoring Leeds' equaliser. Picture: Bruce Rollinson.

Speaking on Saturday, Rotherham boss Paul Warne said: “I spoke to him but he texted me to say he is going to Ipswich. As much as I try and sell myself and the club, if the player chooses a club higher in the league, what can I do?”

McCarthy, whose side are 14th in the table, said: “He was the one who Brentford got in that really good team that got in the play-offs (in 2015). I’m delighted to get him.”

Diagouraga has played 20 times for Leeds and scored three goals. He had gone almost three years without finding the net before moving to United but struck on his second appearance, in an FA Cup win at Bolton Wanderers.