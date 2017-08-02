Search

The Big Kick-Off: Leeds United’s new signings under the microscope

PERMANENT MOVE: Pontus Jansson completed his move to Leeds United after a successful loan spell last season
New boss Thomas Christiansen has been a busy man in the summer transfer window as he has tried to put his stamp on the Leeds United squad.

But how will they fit into his plans? Chief football writer Phil Hay puts the recruits under the microscope.

Ezgjan Alioski shares a joke with fellow new boy Vurnon Anita. PIC: Jonathan Gawthorpe

